First Picture of the Taxi driver who was injured after locking doors on his cab in Liverpool Terror attack

This man is a HERO not only did he risk his own life and will probably never recover but he saved the lives of 100s of people inside that hospital when he realised she had a bomb and locked his taxi so it was set it off with him inside.

Three men have since been arrested by counter-terrorism police

The Home Secretary has issued a statement after a taxi explosion at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital that left one man dead and another person injured.

Priti Patel said she was being kept up to date with the latest information after counter-terrorism police took over the investigation today.

She tweeted: “I am being kept regularly updated on the awful incident at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

“Our police and emergency services are working hard to establish what happened and it is right they are given the time and space to do so.”