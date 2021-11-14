BREAKING GOSPORT HAMPSHIRE

Have you seen missing Susan Mary Smith from Gosport?

November 14, 2021
1 Min Read
 
The 85-year-old was last seen at around 12.30pm today, 14 November, when she left her home address on Atkinson Close to take her dog for a walk.
We and her family are understandably concerned for her welfare.
Susan is described as a white woman, 5ft 8ins tall with a slim build, and short grey hair. She was last seen wearing blue trousers with a short blue coat.
If you see Susan, or think you may have seen her since this afternoon, please phone 101 with reference 1531 of todays date.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp