Have you seen missing Susan Mary Smith from Gosport?
Police are appealing for witnesses of a serious collision that took place earlier this afternoon on the M3 near Winchester and is continuing to cause traffic delays
Officers were called at 1.27pm to reports of a blue Peugeot 207 that left the northbound carriageway of the M3 near Winchester services and ended up at the...
15 year old Jasmin is missing from Barking She was last seen on Thursday
She’s 5ft4, skinny & likely wearing a black hooded jacket with fur. Jasmin is known to visit Brick Lane, Shadwell, Ilford and Stratford Westfield. ...
Two teenage boys were threatened in the underpass near Swindon Bus Station
Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a man on a bike making threats and demanding money near Swindon Bus Station yesterday (29/09) In the...
The teenager, a male aged 17-years-old, was found with a knife wound to the chest. He was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed
Detectives investigating a stabbing in Haringey have released CCTV and images of four men they are working to trace in connection with the incident. Police...
Debenhams stores are set to close after the failure of last-ditch efforts to rescue the ailing department store chain
It means all 12,000 employees are likely to lose their jobs when the chain’s 124 shops cease trading. Debenhams fell into administration for the second...
Mystery after Portsmouth bus lane is cordoned off with Police tape
Officers from Hampshire Constablary in Portsmouth have thrown up a cordon in Portsmouth. Police tape has been erected on the bus lane outside the Admiral Lord...
A Russian man has admitted carrying an axe near Buckingham Palace four days after Prince Philip died
Vladyslav Dryhval, 46, was detained by armed police after being challenged by private security guards on The Mall on 13 April this year. Images released...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured in a shooting outside a Tube station in Harrow
Police were called at 6.40pm on Wednesday, 18 October after reports a man had been shot near Sudbury Hill Underground Station on Greenford Lane...
Dog owners are being warned to keep their pets on leads after a substance believed to be palm oil washed up on beaches across the south coast Deposits of the...
Detectives investigating the stabbing of a 15-year old boy in Ilford are asking the public for help in identifying his attackers
An investigation was launched after police were called at 2.54pm on Tuesday, 23 March following reports of a stabbing on High View Parade, Ilford. Officers and...
Detectives from the Met’s North East Command Unit are appealing for information after a man was kidnapped outside an address in Newham
On Wednesday, 16 December at 11.44am police were called to reports of a man being taken from a vehicle in Barwick Road, E7 and bundled into a blue...
Emergency declared onboard Logan air Southampton to Edinburgh
A Loganair flight has been forced to divert its journey to Edinburgh Airport, due to the pilot declaring an emergency on board. The passenger jet, which was...
Needles Evacuated after Explosive Ordnance found by Visitor
A popular attraction in the West Wight on the Isle of Wight had to be evacuated yesterday afternoon. The area was cleared after a member of the...
Police are urgently appealing to the public to help trace the whereabouts of James Phillips, 19, who is missing from his home in Swindon
He was found to be missing at 10am today (15/10) and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. He is described as being mixed race, about 5ft...
Fire crews called to Venture Quays
Firefighters have been called to Venture Quays in East Cowes on the Isle of Wight this evening. A resident fancied a late night fry up. A fire crew from East...
Six guns and ammunition were seized and two arrests were made during a proactive arrest operation targeting people involved in the supply of firearms
Six guns and ammunition were seized and two arrests were made during a proactive arrest operation targeting people involved in the supply of firearms. At...
Do you recognise the man in this picture?
Police want to speak to him in connection with a public order incident that took place at a store on Manor House Avenue, Southampton on Wednesday, 5 May. At...
Police issue further E-fit issued following serious assault at Riverside Park
Police have released a further E-fit following an assault at Riverside Park on Manor Farm Road that occurred 8pm on Thursday, April 7 which resulted in a 12...
Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge invited transport workers to join them in watching legendary Christmas singer Shakin’ Stevens to perform “Merry Christmas everyone” on Euston Station concourse
Their Royal Highnesses personally thanked people from across the transport industry for their commitment to keeping passengers safe and moving throughout...
Man arrested and woman left fighting for her life after Chingford Collision
Detectives are appealing for information after a woman was critically injured in a collision in Chingford. Police were called at 03:00hrs on Monday, 7 May, to...
A further 511 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK total to 54,286, the Government have confirmed
As of 9am on Friday there had been a further 20,252 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to...
Police were called to Regents park to a report of a dog attack and a racially-aggravated assault on a man and a woman
An image of two women police would like to identify has been released by police investigating a racially-aggravated assault in Regents Park. Police were called...
UPDATED: Full closure of A3 following multi vehicle collision
A full closure of the North bound carriageway of the A3 at the junction of Buriton has been put in place following a multi vehicle collision. Officers from...
Emergency services called after man jumps 20 foot off Great Central way on to railway lines In North London
Emergency services have been called and a large part of the London North Circular Road (NW10) (Southbound) at the junction of Great Central Way has been...