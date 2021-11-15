Police are appealing for information after three men stormed their way into a 94-year-old woman’s home last night and stole her father’s war medals

The masked men smashed the glass back door and threatened the pensioner in her home off Hilltop Road, #Oldbury at around 7.10pm.

The woman was threatened with violence to open her safe where the war medals were kept. They took the medals along with cash and jewellery before fleeing.

Although unharmed, the pensioner has been left very shaken by the incident.

Two round WW1 medals with ribbon and the engraving ‘TA Morris’ were taken along with a Queen Victoria ‘Goblet Florin’ which is a two shilling piece minted in 1800 and a five shilling piece made into a brooch were all stolen.

Detective Sergeant Ian Comfort from Force CID, said: “If you’re offered these medals or have any information I would urge you to get in touch. The woman is understandably heartbroken that her father’s war medals have been taken from her and is desperate to be reunited with them.

“We are carrying out urgent enquiries to try and find those responsible. If you have any information, please get in touch.”

If you have any information that could help reunited these items with their rightful owner, please get in touch by calling 101 quoting 20/1478678/21.