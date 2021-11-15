Border Force Officers come under attack from sharpened tent pegs by migrants in the processing area at Tug Haven Holding in Dover

Officers from Kent Police have been called in to investigate after a number of Border Force officers came under attack from sharpened tent pegs being carried by a number of migrant men we can reveal.

The attacks are understood to have taken place on Thursday into the early hours of Friday whilst hundreds of men and women and babies were being processed a Border Force source has revealed.

The attacks took place in a holding area that is a temporary structure that has been put together to house those waiting.

It comes as record numbers that were brought ashore on Thursday and Friday. Five more ribs have recovered along with approx 500 people who were brought ashore by the Borders Vessel Hurricane.

All security personnel have all been issued with stab-proof vests following the attacks. The head of Custody and care who help process the migrants were also seen visiting the site, which is said to be total chaos as the overworked staff fight a losing batter to process excess numbers arriving on a daily basis.

GV Showing arrives boats being towed in by the Dover Harbour Master and the Vessel Hurricane being unloaded this moving. Ten coaches are on standby at the site to take away the arrivals.

Kent police have been approached for further comment.