Three fire engines and around 20 firefighters  were called to a ceiling collapse at a school in Thurlow Park Road in Dulwich this morning

A ceiling collapsed on the second floor of the Rosemead Prep School

15- 20 people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and a number of children were taken to hospital by London Ambulance crews. All other children and staff were safely evacuated from the building. Firefighters carried out a systematic search of the building and confirmed with the school that all children and staff were accounted for.

A specialist USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) team and equipment were also used to confirm the building was at no further risk of collapse.

Fire crews from West Norwood and Brixton fire stations attended the incident.

The Brigade was called at 9.22am and the incident was over for crews by 11.50am.