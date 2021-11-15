Canterbury Cash Machine Raider remanded

A suspect has appeared in court charged in relation to the attempted theft of a cash machine in Canterbury.

Kent Police attended following a report that a digger had been driven into the front of a building in St Martin’s Hill at 2.36am on Friday 12 November 2021.

A white Range Rover Evoque and a white pick-up truck, which were reportedly outside the shop at the time of the incident, left the scene and the cash machine was recovered on the A257.

James Collins, of Lenham Heath, Maidstone, has since been charged with burglary and dangerous driving in relation to the incident.

The 29-year-old appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 13 November and was remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 13 December.

An investigation is ongoing and witnesses, or anyone with information or dashcam footage which may assist, are urged to call the appeal line on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/230556/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org