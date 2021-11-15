Kent Police is investigating a report of a defibrillator theft from a village near Ashford.

It was reported that the emergency equipment was stolen from its location outside the Hub in Front Road, Woodchurch between 4pm on Saturday 13 November and 10.15am the following day. The accompanying paddles were found nearby.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen defibrillator or who has private CCTV in the area, is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/233554/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.