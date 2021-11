Denise Clark was last seen walking in London Road, towards the town centre, at around 1.45pm on Monday 15 November 2021.

The 66-year-old is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall with brown up that is worn up.

She was last seen wearing a grey hooded jumper which is lined with a purple, fleece-like material. She was also wearing light blue baggy jeans and slippers.

Anyone with information that can help locate Denise is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 15-0824.