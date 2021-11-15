He was a passenger in the taxi when a homemade bomb exploded shortly before 11:00 GMT on Remembrance Sunday in what appears to be a suicide attack.
The man killed in an explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital has been named as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen
You may also like
Three prolific drug dealers who ran the ‘Ghost’ county line in Surrey were put behind bars after being sentenced at Guildford Crown Court
Abdi Muhamed, 36, Nicola Shine, 41, and Younus Tayyib, 27, were sentenced to a total of 14 years and two months between them for conspiracy to supply class A...
Appeal Made After £15k of Motorbikes Stolen In Gosport Burglary
Police are appealing for information after four orange motorbikes were stolen from a store in Gosport. The burglary took place at Trevor Pope Motorcycles in...
A thief who smashed stolen car into lamppost after burgling family home jailed – with his blood found on the air bag
Hawkes crashed the car about a mile away from the family home he burgled in January this year A thief who smashed a stolen car into a lamppost moments after...
A man has been jailed following a stabbing involving a broken bottle
Andre Tucker, 39 of Foxholt Gardens, Brent appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday, 24 November where, having pleaded guilty, he was sentenced to five...
Wexham Stab victim died of single stab wound to the chest
Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the death of a man from Slough. At around 7.55pm on Saturday (4/1) officers were called...
Police say no arrests have been made after a man was shot in Brent
Police were called at 11.23pm on Sunday, 11 July following reports of a shooting on Hillside, NW10. Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics...
Appeal for information following robbery on Goldsmith Avenue, Portsmouth
Police are appealing for information following a robbery at the Tesco Express store on Goldsmith Avenue, Portsmouth on Tuesday (8 June). Shortly after 8.50am a...
Serious collision closed southbound A33
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary are dealing with a serious collision on the A33 near Micheldever. The two-vehicle collision is on the A33 southbound at...
The Freemasons are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Prince Philip this morning and we extend our sincere condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family
His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh started his life in Freemasonry in 1952, at the age of 31. He was initiated into Navy Lodge, No 2612, on 5 December...
More violence overnight in Brent after a man is shot in the leg and rushed to major trauma centre
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today (13 June) at 2am to reports of an incident in Mordaunt Road, NW10. “We sent a number of...
CCTV images issued after assault in Gillingham
CCTV images of two men who may have important information on an assault in Gillingham have been released by Kent Police. Officers are investigating a report...
There is currently a large emergency service presence in Regents Park
A grenade was found in the Regent Park canal by some fishermen. The item has now been made safe and Police will be leaving the scene.
You can’t park that there mate” as covidiot’s nicked for Drink Driving
You can’t park that there mate”“When I said straight over at the roundabout, that’s not what I meant”On a serious note, the...
Man admits Firearms Charges Following Hotel Stand off With Cops in Ventnor
An island man has admitted possessing a shot gun without a certificate following an armed stand off with Police at a hotel in Ventnor. Armed officers rushed to...
A man is due in court later this month charged in connection with a number of burglary offences
Officers carried out a warrant at an address in Colchester on 29 September and recovered a number of items of stolen property.A 42 year-old man was arrested...
Woman take to Hospitial following Barge Boat Fire
Six fire engines and 25 firefighters and officers were called to a fire on a canal boat near Gilding Way in Southall. A barge was destroyed by the fire. One...
Pensioner John Underwood remains missing
Last week Police appealed for the public’s help to find missing John Underwood from Abbotts Ann. The 81-year-old is still missing, and Police have some...
A national two-minute silence will take place across the UK today as we mark Remembrance Sunday
The National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London, along with hundreds of local events across the country will still take place this year by...
Crumbling stones, cracking ceilings and warping windows in the Houses of Parliament were the subject of several thousand hours of recent investigations by teams of experts from across the UK, as part of work to plan the essential restoration of the Palace of Westminster
Over 50 highly skilled engineers, architectural surveyors, acoustics and lighting specialists, and ecologists, spent a combined 4,700 hours over Parliament’s...
Police are appealing for information about a burglary on Notte Street, Plymouth
In the early hours of Saturday 5 September at around 1.30am, a group of men entered a property and, after an untidy search, stole a number of items such as...
Man was left losing two front teeth by this man after he was attacked in Cleethorpes
Officers in Humberside want to speak to him as part of an ongoing investigation into an assault outside a bar in High Street, #Cleethorpes, which resulted in a...
Thieving Parents asked to Return stolen Thermometers from QA Hospitial
The children’s unit at Queen Alexandra Hospital has sadly had to purchase over 40 thermometers over the last financial year due to previous ones being mislaid...
Police appeal for information after M20 motorway was closed after four vehicle collision
The M20 coastbound has re-opened following a serious collision involving four vehicles. The incident was reported to Kent Police at 9.29pm on Tuesday 10 March...
Woman punched in face in Herne Bay
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses after a girl was reportedly pushed by a woman in Herne Bay. The incident is reported to have taken place...