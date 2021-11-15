BREAKING LIVERPOOL MERSEYSIDE TERROR

The man killed in an explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital has been named as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen

November 15, 2021
1 Min Read

He was a passenger in the taxi when a homemade bomb exploded shortly before 11:00 GMT on Remembrance Sunday in what appears to be a suicide attack.

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp