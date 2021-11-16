Four men arrested in relation to the explosion outside the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool have been released

Four men arrested in relation to the explosion outside the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool on Sunday 14th November have now been released from custody following interview.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, said:

“Following interviews with the arrested men, we are satisfied with the accounts they have provided and they have been released from police custody.

“The investigation continues to move at a fast pace with investigative teams working throughout the night.

“We have made significant progress since Sunday morning and have a much greater understanding of the component parts of the device, how they were obtained and how the parts are likely to have been assembled. We have also recovered important evidence from the address at Rutland Avenue which is becoming central to the investigation.

“There is a considerable way to go to understand how this incident was planned, prepared for and how it happened. We are gaining a better understanding by the hour but it is likely to be some time, perhaps many weeks until we are confident on our understanding of what has taken place.

“In the meantime, we have considerable resources and staff deployed to understand how this device was built and who if anyone else was involved. If the evidence takes us to the involvement of others, further arrests will quickly take place.”

Anyone who has any information should call on 0161 856 1027 quoting Liverpool Womens Hospital incident.

Details can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.