Two arrests have been made in west London by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command

A 21-year-old man and 19-year-old man were arrested and detained on the morning of Tuesday, 16 November 2021, under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Searches of the address in west London are ongoing.

Commander Richard Smith, of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Based on enquiries by detectives so far, there was not believed to be any immediate threat posed to the public, and those arrested remain in custody.

“We are all aware that the UK National Threat Level has been raised from substantial to severe following events in Merseyside and we need to work together to defeat terrorism.

“The public as always, are our eyes and ears and nothing should stop you from reporting suspicions to the police.

“Every day, teams within the Met and across Counter Terrorism Policing nationally proactively investigate, identify and target those we suspect of being involved in terrorism.

“If you see or hear something in the course of your everyday life that doesn’t seem right, please trust your instincts and report it, as your information could be the key to stopping terrorist activity.”

Today’s arrests in London are not linked to the Liverpool Women’s Hospital incident.