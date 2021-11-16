Detectives investigating the attempted murder of a woman in Ilford are appealing for witnesses to come forward

On Thursday, 4 November at around 9:30pm, the 20-year-old victim was close to the junction of Clarence Avenue and The Crescent in Gants Hill.

She was seriously assaulted suffering a neck injury.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man on Friday, 5 November on suspicion of attempted murder. He was subsequently charged and remains in custody.

Detective Constable Chloe James, of the East Area Command, said: “I know that there were a number of good Samaritans who came to the victim’s aid on the night of this incident and I am very keen to hear from those people.

“No matter how insignificant you think your information might be please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident but has not yet spoken with police should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7884/4Nov.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.