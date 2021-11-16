Detectives are appealing for information and footage as they work to piece together the circumstances surrounding an unexplained death in Barking

The body of 15-year-old Azoulas Zygelis was found at around 12:20pm on Wednesday, 3 November in a waterway at Stebbing Way, near Wivenhoe Road, Barking.

Azoulas had been reported missing on Monday, 1 November. He was known to have been in Felton Road, Barking at around 17:00hrs and it is understood he travelled to Newlands Park, Barking to meet friends for a short while. He left the park via the Roxwell Road exit at around 18:00hrs. He was not seen again.

Detective Constable Lisa Jones of the East Area Command Unit said: “I would urge anyone who was lives along the route between Felton Road and Newlands Park to check doorbell footage on that afternoon and evening to see if you captured any images of Azoulas. Similarly, I am asking for drivers who drove through the area to check their dashcam footage.

“It is a relatively short distance from Newlands Park to where Azoulas’s body was found so if you live in the area around the park, please check whatever footage you may have for the evening of Monday, 1 November until Wednesday, 3 November – no matter how insignificant you think it is, it could provide vital clues for our investigation.

“Azoulas’s death remains unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of his death. Any information that you provide could be of great assistance to us as we work to provide the answers that Azoulas’s family so desperately needs.”

A post-mortem examination conducted on Thursday, 4 November at Queens Hospital, Romford was inconclusive. We await the results of further tests.

Azoulas’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers as the investigation continues.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police on 101 via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD4262/03NOV.