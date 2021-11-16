Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman who is missing from #Watford

Fifty-four-year-old Annette left her home in the town at around 9.30am this morning (Tuesday 16 November).

Annette is described as white, approximately 5ft 6in tall and of a slim/medium build. She has shoulder-length straight brown hair. Annette was last seen wearing red trousers, walking shoes and had a chrome/silver coloured water bottle with her.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Annette’s welfare.

If you have seen Annette since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, you can report information by:

Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Annette now or have seen her in the last few moments, quoting ISR 492 of 16 November.