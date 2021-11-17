Two men have been jailed for a combined total of more than nine years for a stabbing in Westminster

Hanif El-Hafedi, 19 of Holders Hill Drive, Hendon and Joshua Lenga , 20of Talbot Road, Westminster both pleaded guilty to section 18 grievous bodily harm [GBH] wounding with intent at an earlier hearing at Southwark Crown Court.

On Tuesday, 16 November, at the same court, they were sentenced to:

-Hanif El-Hafedi – 5 years’ imprisonment

-Joshua Lenga – 4 years, 6 months’ imprisonment

The court heard how El-Hafedi and Lenga had taken a taxi to the Shirland Road, W9 area at around 17:20hrs on Thursday, 8 April, armed with large knives.

Shortly after exiting the taxi they made their way into the Amberley Estate where they spotted a 27-year-old man, who they believed was from a rival gang.

Brandishing their knives, El-Hafedi and Lenga approached the victim and attacked him, stabbing him in the shoulder and back. A group emerged from the building and chased El-Hafedi and Lenga back to the waiting taxi where the pair fled. During the chase, one of the knives used in the attack was discarded and was subsequently handed to police.

The victim was treated in hospital before being discharged.

An investigation was launched and detectives quickly established El-Hafedi and Lenga as suspects.

Both were arrested over the course of the following days and during a search of a hotel room in Bayswater used by both suspects, a second knife was recovered.

A thorough investigation built a wall of evidence against El-Hafedi and Lenga including CCTV, forensic evidence and witness testimony, as a result, both men were charged.

Detective Constable Louis Prior, of the Central West Command Unit, said: “This was a violent and senseless attack that could have had much more serious consequences.

“The disregard both El-Hafedi and Lenga displayed in carrying out this attack in a public place in broad daylight is staggering and displays their conceit in believing that they would get away with it.

“However, due to the weight of evidence compiled as a result of this diligent investigation, they had little choice but to admit their guilt at court.”