Nine Insulate Britain activists are being jailed immediately for breach of an Injunction, barring them from protesting on the M25.
A 14-year old gunman and three other teens have been found guilty of murdering a schoolboy
Keon Lincoln, 15, was shot in the stomach then repeatedly knifed while on the ground in Handsworth, West Midlands, in broad daylight in January. The 14-year...
Have you seen Frank Childs, who is missing from his home #Braintree?
The 87-year-old was last seen at about 3pm today, Tuesday 18 May. He is wearing black corduroy trousers, a red top, a dark green zip up jacket, and a brown cap...
Man rushed to hospital in Ryde after serious leg injury
A street has been sealed off by Police and a man has been rushed to hospital after cutting his leg causing serious injury. One resident who asked not to...
Terror suspect further arrested for attempted Murder
A 29-year-old man arrested following the incident in Westminster yesterday, Tuesday 14 August, remains in custody at a south London police station. The man...
Detectives, supported by specialist firearms officers, have recovered 25 firearms and ammunition from a property in Enfield
Detectives, supported by specialist firearms officers, have recovered 25 firearms and ammunition from a property in Enfield. On Thursday, 23 July, officers...
Portsmouth Pipe Fitter defeats Parasitic Employment Agency
A Portsmouth worker has successfully led a ground-breaking victory against the employment and payroll agencies that thrive as “parasitic” middle men between...
A man punched a police officer and then resisted arrest, causing both men to fall down three flights of stairs
Jason Turiccki, 32, was wanted for recall to prison when a police officer visited his home on the third floor of a block of flats in Ermine Street...
Armed Police seal off road in Pagham
Police have sealed off Harbour Road in Pagham. A cordon was set up on local roads and residents have been advised by police to stay inside and lock all doors...
Breaking Fire Crews Called to Barn Fire in Hurlsey
Fire Crews from Winchester, Eastleigh32 and Water Carrier from Fareham have been called to a barn fire in Hursley. Crews are at scene dealing with the incident...
Serious crime detectives investigating the wholesale supply of cocaine have charged two men
Both suspects were arrested on Monday 23 November 2020 after enquiries carried out by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate identified them as...
Major water leak puts Hayling Island no go
All HGV vehicles, including buses, coaches and lorries, are warned to avoid attempting to access Hayling Island at this time due to a burst water main causing...
Two men have been given life sentences for the murder of a well-known drill rapper who was stabbed to death in Deptford in December 2019
Elijah Morgan, 20 of no fixed address and Jedaiah Param, 21 of Norwood High Street, West Norwood, were found guilty on Friday, 12 March following a trial at...
Woman robbed on a Portsmouth Street by Masked Man
A woman was mugged and robbed in Portsmouth yesterday evening. The incident happened in Gresham Street, Somerstown, at around 9.40pm on Thursday evening. A man...
Second Burglar wanted over Hither Green arrested
Police recently appealed for information regarding a man they wanted to trace in connection with an aggravated burglary in Hither Green, Lewisham. Billy...
A cultivation in #Ramsgate containing more than 200 plants has been uncovered by our officers
Shortly before midnight on Thursday 7 October 2021, officers were called to the property in Thanet Road following reports of people behaving suspiciously in...
New chief for West Sussex Fire and Rescue
Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton is to join West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service as its new Chief Fire Officer. Dr Cohen-Hatton joins the service with 18 years of fire...
A vulnerable woman who was reported missing from Woking earlier this week has been found safe and well. 48-year-old Karen Abell had not been seen since Tuesday...
Yalding Weir is a Hotspot of Danger Stay Away
With the late May bank holiday almost upon us, Kent Fire and Rescue Service is urging people not to put their lives at risk by entering the water at Yalding...
Man jailed over back packer killing
28-year-old man from New Zealand who killed British backpacker Grace Millane has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 17 years before parole is...
The minister for the Cabinet Office told the House of Commons yesterday that lorry drivers would need a “Kent access permit” (KAP) to get into the county
Michael Gove has confirmed that a de facto Brexit border is to be introduced for lorry drivers entering Kent to travel on to the EU. The minister for the...
Thousands more people with learning disabilities who also have diabetes will no longer need to do painful finger prick tests thanks to life changing technology now available on the NHS
In a major expansion of the Flash glucose monitoring rollout, people with learning disabilities will be eligible for a Flash device to help them manage any...
Emergency Services called to incident at Canterbury West Station
Emergency services are dealing with an incident at #CanterburyWest, services between Ashford and Ramsgate are currently disrupted. Power to the tracks has been...
The 18-year-old radio operator went onto shore but never made it back on-board and when the ship returned to Portsmouth days later
POLICE CONTINUE TO SEARCH FOR MISSING SAILOR 30 YEARS ON IN GIBRALTAR Hampshire and iow news Investigations into the disappearance of a young sailor more than...
Lucky Escape For Overseas Lorry Driver after Trailer Hits Trees in Fareham
An overseas lorry driver had a lucky escape this evening when his lorry struck overhanging trees while driving between Titchfield and Wickham. it is believed...