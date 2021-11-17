A2 BREAKING KENT LONDON M20 M25

Nine Insulate Britain activists are being jailed immediately for breach of an Injunction, barring them from protesting on the M25

November 17, 2021
1 Min Read

Nine Insulate Britain activists are being jailed immediately for breach of an Injunction, barring them from protesting on the M25.

The majority are getting four months in prison.

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp