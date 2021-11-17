Four men have been served with a Community Protection Warning after they were found to be hunting with dogs in Romney Marsh

Officers from Kent Police’s Rural Task Force received a report via Farm Watch of possible hare coursing in fields off of Ashford Road, Ivy Church on Saturday, 13 November 2021. The team attended and located four men with four dogs.

A search of two cars belonging to the men resulted in officers seizing heat seeking equipment, commonly used when hunting with dogs. They were all issued with Community Protection Warnings and if stopped again the men will be sent to magistrates’ court.

Sergeant Darren Walshaw said: ‘We are now part of a seven-force collaboration to combat hare coursing and the details of these individuals will be shared with our partners. The warning is borderless, so if these men are stopped in a neighbouring county, the officers will have the authority to take further action.

‘Hare coursing is a difficult crime to tackle but by using Farm Watch and working with our partner forces, we can be more effective in how we deal with it.’

