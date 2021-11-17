A man has been charged in connection with two incidents of commercial robbery

Duwayne McCullam, 51 of no fixed address, was charged on Saturday, 13 November in connection with two separate offences:

1. Incident at a commercial premises at Cannon Street Road, E1 on Tuesday, 9 November: McCullam was charged with attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm whilst committing a Sch.1 offence.

2. Incident at a commercial premises at Garnet Street, E1 on Wednesday, 10 November: McCullam was charged with attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm whilst committing a Sch.1 offence.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, 13 December.

A man aged in his 40s sustained a head injury during the Cannon Street Road incident and a man aged 50s sustained a head injury at the Garnet Street incident. Their injuries were not life threatening.