A serving solider been jailed after he was convicted of raping a sleeping woman in Bicester

Aidan Hackett, aged 27, based at St David’s Barracks in Bicester, pleaded guilty to rape in a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Monday (25/10).

Returning to the same court today (17/11) for sentencing, Hackett was sentenced to five years and three months’ imprisonment.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

On 6 June 2019, the victim, a woman aged in her twenties met Hackett in a nightclub in Oxford and got a taxi back to his room at Bicester Barracks.

The victim told Hackett she did not wish to engage in sexual activity, but she fell asleep and awoke to Hackett raping her.

Hackett was arrested on the same day and following a thorough investigation, he was charged with rape on 4 August this year.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Tania Wasilewski-Norman, of Oxford CID, said: “This was a shocking example of a man taking advantage of the victim’s trust and he raped her while she was asleep.

“The victim awoke to this attack and contacted the police immediately and Hackett was arrested.

“The victim underwent medical examinations as a part of this investigation, which helped us to prove that Hackett had raped his victim.

“Given the weight of evidence against him, Hackett has, at least, spared the victim the ordeal of this case going to trial by a guilty plea, and he has now been sentenced to prison as a result.

“Taking advantage of a woman who was sleeping, and therefore in a vulnerable position, is completely unacceptable.

“The victim was asleep, and it is absolutely clear that there was no consent whatsoever in this case.

“We will always take reports of rape seriously and support victims of such offences and endeavour to bring offenders to justice.”

Specially Trained Officer Detective Constable Nikki Lawton, based at Aylesbury police station supported the victim throughout the investigation.

She said: “The victim, in this case, has been a true inspiration to me, and I hope she will be for other victims of this type of crime.

“She simply wanted to listen to music and talk with Hackett when she took a taxi back to his barracks, and Hackett completely abused this trust.

“Over the course of the last two years, the victim has missed out on a lot of opportunities while we brought Hackett to justice.

“I would like to offer my personal thanks and praise to the victim for her support of our investigation and understanding of the time it has taken to secure this conviction.

“I can assure any future victims of crimes such as this that they will always be listened to, believed and supported, and it is never acceptable to suffer this kind of offence “Please report it and we will conduct thorough investigations.”