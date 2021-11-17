BREAKING KENT Moulsford OXFORDSHIRE

Very sadly, the body of a man was located yesterday in the search for a missing man from Kent

November 17, 2021
Doug Carroll was 29-years-old when was reported missing on 20 April, and sadly, a body was located in woodland near to Moulsford, south Oxfordshire.
Although formal identification is yet to take place, the man is believed to be Doug Carroll.
Detective Sergeant Nathan Adby, based at Abingdon police station, said: “Sadly, a member of the public has found a man’s body and we believe this to be Doug.
“His next of kin have been informed and are being offered support.
“We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal to find Doug. Our thoughts are with all of Doug’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”
The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
