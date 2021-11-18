BREAKING LONDON OXFORD STREET

Shop evacuated as a precaution on Oxford Street after reports of a man with a knife

November 18, 2021
Police have confirmed that officers are attending an incident at a shop in Oxford Street, W1. Police were called following reports of a man with a knife. Officers are in attendance. The shop has been evacuated as a precaution. No suspect or a victim was found at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.

