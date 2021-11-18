BREAKING LONDON OXFORD STREET

Armed Police sent to Marks and Spencers as store evacuated as a precaution on Oxford Street

November 18, 2021
1 Min Read

Police have confirmed that officers are attending an incident at the fag ship stire in Oxford Street, W1.  A spokesman said: Police were called following reports of a man with a knife.  Armed Police Officers are in attendance. The shop has been evacuated as a precaution. No suspect or a victim was found at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp