Police have confirmed that officers are attending an incident at the fag ship stire in Oxford Street, W1. A spokesman said: Police were called following reports of a man with a knife. Armed Police Officers are in attendance. The shop has been evacuated as a precaution. No suspect or a victim was found at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.
Armed Police sent to Marks and Spencers as store evacuated as a precaution on Oxford Street
You may also like
Six people have been arrested following protests in central London this morning (Sunday, 27 June)
At around 6.40am, a group of protesters emptied manure from a truck outside a commercial property in Young Street, Kensington. They climbed scaffolding...
Two men have been jailed after specialist officers seized three firearms, £14,000 in cash and a large quantity of class A drugs in south London
Two men have been jailed after specialist officers seized three firearms, £14,000 in cash and a large quantity of class A drugs in south London as part of a...
Man killed in Fatal Collision on A3M near Portsmouth
Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision on the A3(M) at Waterlooville at about 8.20pm this evening (January 29). ...
Seven officers hurt trying to break up unlicensed music event in Hammersmith and Fulham
On the evening of Friday 3 July officers were called to reports of a number of people gathered at an unlicensed music event in Hammersmith and Fulham. Officers...
Can you help find Connor Graves, 25, from #Seaford
He’s been missing since earlier this afternoon Sunday 22 November, and Police are very concerned for him. Connor may still be in the area – white...
Court hears No Controlled Drugs and Missing Police Camera Footage
Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning heard that no controlled substances were found in the Arts Lodge & Park Cafe following the brutal eviction...
‘Sexual predator’ Michael Pulsford jailed for non-recent child sex offences
The brave victims of a ‘sexual predator who preyed on children’ in the 1970s and 1980s confronted their abuser in court today (Thursday 18 April) as he was...
Fire breaks out at Metro Hotel in Dublin
A fire has broken out at the Metro Ballymum Hotel near Dublin Airport this evening. It is understood the fire started in a hotel room and has spread it is...
Six Fire Crews Sent to Tower Block Fire in Portsmouth
Fire Crews from Three station have been sent to tackle a Fire reported on 8th floor of a block flats in Queen Street, Portsmouth this afternoon. Six crewsfrom...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service has been called to reports of a suspected gas leak in Old Church Road, in Burham, near Rochester
Two fire engines are in attendance, as well as Kent Police and gas safety engineers. As a precaution, people living or working in the area are asked to keep...
Fifty Fire fighters tackle blaze in Southsea
Fifty Firefighters have been called to tackle a blaze in Southsea. Ten appliances were called to the Impress launderette in Albert Road just before...
Major Search off Hayling Island for vulnerable’ missing person
A massive land and sea search is being carried out for a ‘vulnerable’ missing person on Hayling Island this morning. Coastguard teams, police...
Murder probe launched after woman killed in Colchester
Police were called to an address in Laing Road at around 5.35am on Sunday 17 January. Once there, officers discovered that a woman was unresponsive inside the...
Two escape serious injury after car ploughs into Railway Bridge in Hackney
Fire crews were called in the early hours of the morning to Down Road in Hackney after a car ploughed into a Railway Bridge Police, Paramedics along with fire...
Southampton man who assaulted a woman over her gender identity has been jailed
A man who assaulted a transgender woman and a PCSO in a separate incident in Southampton has been jailed for a total of 19 months and two weeks. Neil Junior...
The victim sustained a broken nose and a fractured cheek and had his wallet and mobile phone stolen following a Robbery
Between midnight and 1am on Sunday (13/9) the victim, a 24-year-old man, was walking along Benmead Road when a group of four men approached him on the grass...
One million pounds worth of suspected cocaine has been seized by Kent
One million pounds worth of suspected cocaine has been seized by Kent Police. Ten kilogrammes of the Class A substance are reported to have been found in...
Tributes have been paid to the four men who died in a road traffic collision near Calne at the weekend
Tributes have been paid to the four men who died in a road traffic collision near Calne at the weekend. The families of Ryan Nelson, 20, Corey Owen, 19...
Posh Estate in Surrey on Lockdown after Man has Head Caved in and left for Dead
Police are appealing for information after a critically injured man was found in Epsom early this morning (Saturday 25 November).??A member of the public found...
A powerful monument warning of the dangers of knife crime is arriving in the city this September
The Knife Angel is a 27-foot sculpture constructed from 100,000 confiscated or surrendered weapons, including blunted flick knives, kitchen knives and...
Two people are to appear in court, charged in connection with an assault in Ramsgate
Kent Police was called to a property in Newcastle Hill shortly after 2am on Wednesday 9 June 2021 where a man in his 40s was found with serious injuries to his...
Streatham terrorist shot dead within 60 second of knife attack
The investigation into the terrorist attack on Streatham High Road yesterday, Sunday, 2 February, continues at pace and police have provided more detail on the...
Two people arrested in Folkestone rape investigation
Two people have been arrested by Kent Police detectives investigating a report a woman was raped in Folkestone. Several items are also reported to have been...
Passengers injured after two trains collide in ‘major incident’
Several people have been injured after two trains collided in a “major incident” near Salisbury station. One carriage derailed at Fisherton...