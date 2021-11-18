BREAKING BUCKINGHAMSHIRE Ivor LONDON

Fire crews from London,Berkshire and Bucks called to tackle blaze at Pinewood Studios

November 18, 2021
1 Min Read
Eight fire engines and numerous firefighters have been called to the Pinewood Studios after a fire has broken out, this will be the fourth to hit the studios in 22 years.
The last saw The James Bond set at Pinewood Studios destroyed in a fire.
 
Fire crews have been scrambled to a workshop within the large studio complex at around 9.10pm on Thursday evening.
 
The cause of the fire is unknown.
 
 
 
More to follow 
 
 
