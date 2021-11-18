Fire crews from London,Berkshire and Bucks called to tackle blaze at Pinewood Studios
You may also like
Teenager killed in Fatal Stabbing in Croydon
Monday 30th October 2017 Croydon,surrey A teenager has been fatally stabbed in south London. Police were called shortly before 19:00hrs on Sunday, 29 October...
Family release pictures of Cowes Hit and Run Son in bid to help trace driver
The family of a teenager injured in a collision on the Isle of Wight has released a photograph of his injuries in a bid to trace the driver who failed to stop...
Beach Hut on Seafront Destroyed by Fire
Kent Fire and Rescue service firefighters were called to three beach huts alight on Westcliff Road, Margate. Three huts were completely destroyed by the fire...
Man jailed for assaulting two police officers in Kingsbury
A man has been jailed for assaulting two police officers after he had been found intoxicated in Kingsbury. Theiventhiram Balakumar, 58 (22.10.62) of no fixed...
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an armed robbery at a bakery shop in Edmonton
At approximately 6.40am on Thursday, 25 March a man in possession of a knife forced his way into the rear of the shop on Bounces Road, N9. He threatened staff...
A man has been convicted of a number of non-recent sex offences against children in Bracknell
Graham Tattersall, aged 68, of Church Street, Windsor, was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of one count of attempted rape, seven counts of indecent...
A21 Closed after flooding emergency teams on the scene
Flooding has closed the A21 in #TunbridgeWells. Police have closed the northbound carriageway at #NorthFarm Industrial Estate. Emergency teams from Kent...
Missing teen from Herne Bay find safe and well
A teenage boy from #HerneBay who was reported missing on the afternoon of Wednesday 6 October 2021, has been safely located. Thank you to everyone who shared...
Investigation launched after person dies in fatal Bethnal Green fire in East London
Sadly a person has died following a property fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green in the early hours of Monday morning. Firefighters found the person...
Man assaulted and kidnapped in Gosport
Officers are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Gosport. The incident happened between 5.45pm and 6.05pm on Sunday, 2 June. The victim, a...
HGV in collision with BMW on the A249 Stockbury Interchange
Officers from Kent police have been called to deal with a two vehicle collision involving a heavy goods vehicle and a BMW on the A249 Stockbury Roundabout. One...
Three Arrested Over Halton Moor Disorder Charged To Appear In Court
Two men and a youth arrested following incidents of disorder in the Halton Moor area of Leeds are due to appear in court today after being charged with a...
Fire crews called to Wormwood Scrubs Prison
An inmate at Wormwood Scrubs Prison that holds up to 1279 has set fire to his cell. Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade were called by staff at...
One year old baby has drowned in hot tub in Worthing
Police have revealed that a one-year-old baby boy has drowned in a hot tub at a property in Worthing. Sussex Police say they were called to Central Avenue just...
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M5 near Tiverton
Police are appealing following a fatal collision on the M5 near Tiverton last night [9 August] in which one man died. Officers were called at 10.40pm to the...
Faber pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an imitation firearm at Inner London Crown Court
Steven Faber, 53 of Solon New Road, Clapham, was sentenced on Friday, 14 May to 30 months imprisonment for an armed robbery at Inner London Crown Court. On 12...
A pensioner has been sentenced after being found guilty of the murder of his neighbour
Alan Fare, 73, of Victory Close, Nelson was given a hospital order at Preston Crown Court for the murder of Mandy Houghton, 58 (pictured) also from...
Two people have died of COVID 19 at a Blackheath Care home
Two residents at a South East London Care home have died of COVID19 we can reveal. The service users were both resident at the Westcombe Park care home on...
KCC welcomes the landmark Domestic Abuse Act
Kent County Council (KCC) has welcomed the government’s landmark Domestic Abuse Act which gives victims and survivors of domestic abuse and their children...
UPDATED: Student Accommodation evacuated after suspicious device is found in at UNITE Stratford
Emergency services have been called following the discovery of a suspect device in Stratford. Students have been evacuated from the accommodation block on...
Police were called this afternoon to Lloyd Park, E17, after a man’s body was discovered
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is currently being treated as unexplained. Enquiries are ongoing. A cordon is currently in place. More to...
Labour activist charged in police antisemitism investigation
A man from Birmingham has today, 26 February, been charged with an offence contrary to Section 127(1) of the Communications Act 2003 following investigations...
Police investigating an assault in Bradford would like to speak to Maksims Dikusins
Maksims who is 19, is believed to live in the BD7 area of the city and has connections to the BD5 area. Extensive enquiries have been made to locate him in...
School Boy Rushed to Hospital with Life Changing Injuries after being hit by an Audi TT in South East London
A school boy has been rushed to hospital by ambulance with life changing injuries after he was struck by a car this evening. The 11 year local boy was struck...