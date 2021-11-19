Two Woman and Two Children dead after Horrific house fire in Bexleyheath

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe is offering his sincere condolences after a tragic house fire that took place on Thursday evening) in Bexleyheath. He said: “This is a truly terrible incident which is both sad and shocking. Our thoughts are with the family, friends and local community at this difficult time.”

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at the house on Hamilton Road in Bexleyheath.

Crews in breathing apparatus rescued two women and two children from the first floor using a nine-metre ladder. Sadly they all died at the scene.

One man left the building before the Brigade arrived and has been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service.

The Brigade was called at 8.28pm and the incident was over by 9.45pm Fire crews from Bexley, Erith, Plumstead, Lee Green and Sidcup fire stations were in attendance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.