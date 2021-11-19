Kent Police is appealing for information to help find a missing woman from Sissinghurst

Alexandra Morgan was last seen in the village at around 9.30am on Saturday 13 November 2021.

The 34-year-old is described as being white and around five feet six inches tall with a slim build and brown shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a green quilted coat, which is knee length, along with a black top and ripped blue jeans. She was also wearing knee high black boots and a silver necklace.

Alexandra may have travelled to York and has access to a white Mini Cooper, with an MF55 registration plate.

Inspector Ian Jones, of the Tunbridge Wells Community Safety Unit, said: ‘We are concerned for Alexandra’s welfare and are asking anybody who has seen her or knows where she might be to contact us immediately.’

Anybody with information is urged to contact Kent Police on 101 quoting reference number 18-0280.