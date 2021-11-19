A man who was stabbed multiple times in #Tonbridge has seen his assailant jailed

On the evening of 24 March 2021, the victim, a man in his 20s, was walking in River Walk where he met two men he knew. One of these was Deejay Evans.

An argument started and Evans used a knife to stab the victim several times before dropping the weapon. The latter managed to walk to the High Street where members of the public gave first aid and alerted the emergency services.

Evans picked up the knife and threw it in the river before running from the scene. Our attending patrols completed a number of urgent enquiries to identify any suspects and, within a few hours, had arrested Evans at his home address in New Wharf Road.

He was later charged and, at #Maidstone Crown Court on 16 September, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

On Friday 19 November, 18-year-old Evans was sentenced at the same court to a total of four years.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: ‘This was an extremely violent assault on a young man who was fortunate to receive such prompt assistance from members of the public and paramedics.

‘The victim is still recovering following hospital treatment and the traumatic impact of the incident will be with him for a considerable time.

‘Evans left the scene without any concern for the fate of his victim and sought only to hide evidence of his involvement, by disposing of the knife in the nearby river. However, a prompt investigation by attending officers ensured that he was swiftly detained and evidence obtained to ensure a conviction.’