Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an arrest made in connection with an attempted robbery and a disturbance in Folkestone

At around 10.50pm on Saturday 13 November 2021, Kent Police was called to the Leas area following a report of a man being threatening towards others in Skuba Bar and the Blue Martini Bar.

Officers are also investigating an attempted robbery, which is being treated as linked, which took place later in the evening at 11.25pm in an alleyway near Marine Parade. Demands were made for cash and the victim, a man in his 30s, was threatened with a knife.

The suspect is described as a white man with short brown hair, and was wearing a grey jumper with an Adidas logo on the front and grey tracksuit bottoms. He was also reportedly carrying a large JD Sports bag.

A 33-year-old man from Folkestone was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a firearm, possession of a knife and threats to kill. He has since been released on bail until 8 December.

A BB gun and a knife have been recovered by officers as part of their investigation.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Leas or Marine Parade areas during the evening of 13 November and saw either the disturbance or the attempted robbery.

Anyone who was approached, who has not yet spoken to an officer, is also urged to come forward.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/232910/21.