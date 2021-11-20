The incident involving a silver Jaguar and a male pedestrian occurred just east of Brighton Marina around 11.22pm on Friday 19 November.
The road is likely to remain closed for some time as emergency services remain at the scene, and road users are urged to seek alternative routes.
Anyone who saw what happened or captured the incident on dash cam is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Colney.
A section of the A259 Marine Drive in Brighton has been closed in both directions following a life changing collision
