Detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are appealing for information following a sexual assault and harassment of several females on a route 38 bus

On 30 July, at about 10pm, the suspect boarded the bus several minutes before the victim and was harassing other females on the bus. The victim, a 26-year-old female, boarded the Route 38 bus near Tottenham Court Road. As she walked past the suspect, who was seated, he reached out and sexually touched her. The suspect left the bus after the driver called police.

The suspect is described as a tall Black male, about 35 years of age with short braids in his hair.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Dougall said: “No one should have to put up with unwanted attention or predatory, sexual or violent behaviour.

“We have released this image in the hope that someone will recognise this person and help police identify him. I would urge anyone who can help to get in contact.”

Anyone who recognises him or has any information is urged to contact the police on 07880 429486 or by dialling 101 quoting crime reference 6526974/21. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC with any information.