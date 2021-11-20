Detectives investigating the murder of Sharmake Mohamud have charged six further people

On Friday, 19 November the following people were charged with the murder of Sharmake Mohamud and the attempted murder of two other men:

Rashed Musa, 24 of North Circular Road, N13

Mehdi Younes, 21 of Bowes Road, N11

Abdul Mohamed, 24 of Corinium Close, HA9

Two 16-year-old males, and were also charged as above.

A sixth male, aged 14, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

They will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 20 November.

An investigation was launched after police were called at 10.13pm on Tuesday, 21 September to reports of a man shot on Green Lanes, close to the junction with West Green Road, N8.

Sharmake Mohamud, 22, was found at the scene with gunshot injuries and despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men – aged in their 20s and 30s – received gunshot injuries as a result of this incident; both received hospital treatment before being discharged.

Four men,all aged in their early 20s, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, 22 September. All four have now been released without further action.

A 28-year-old man has previously been charged with murder. Ali Cessay, 28 of no fixed address appeared in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 28 October. He was further remanded to the Old Bailey where he will next appear on 17 January 2022.