Multiple emergency services called follow reports of a baby from Migrant Vessel in the water off Dungeness

South East Coast ambulance “HART” Teams along with two rescue helicopters from Lydd and Lee on the Solent have been scrambled to support the RNLI Dungeness lifeboat followings reports of a young child falling into from a migrant vessel carrying a further 13 person onboard it has been further reported by a bystander that the child may not be breathing.

A further RNLI lifeboat from Littlestone has also been called to offer assistant along with the Border Force Cutter Valant. The incident start to unfold at around midday on Saturday 20th November 2021 when 15 people were reported to be in theatre with no vessel attempt to come ashore of Dungeness. Despite reports of numerous beech landings taking a recovery operation involving both Dover Lifeboat and the Border Force crafts has been in play since 3.20am on Saturday. The lifeboat landed back at Tug Haven with 28 people on board at 3.45 am further recovered have also taken place. There are seven rescue and numerous air assets involved in the ongoing operation to stop migrants from landing in the UK. Numerous vessels with migrants on board have also been spotted by both the Rescue helicopter 163 and the coastguard spotter plane coastguard 21 these are still ongoing recovery and rescue operations.

A further 40 migrants are making way for Dungeness and two migrants are being towed by an RNLI lifeboat.

A sea search for the reported child continues

The Home office and the RNLI have both been approached for comment.