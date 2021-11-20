Fire erupts at Pinewood film studios for a second time in week

Fire crews from Berkshire, One pump from Buckinghamshire and a number of appliances from London Fire have been called for a second time this week to Pinewood Studio after a blaze broke out. Crews were called at around 6.40pm on Saturday evening.

The blaze has sent huge plumes of smoke into the air above the site in Ivor, Berks.

Crews from across Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service and London Fire Brigade have been scrambled to tackle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

Nearby residents said they heard “a very big explosion” when the fire started and have been issued with safety advice o keep windows and doors closed.

More to follow