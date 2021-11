Joshua Blacktop-Wales, 16 was reported missing at about 4.30pm on Saturday 20 November 2021 having last been seen earlier that morning and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as about 5ft 8inches tall with dark brown hair with a long fringe.

He may be wearing a green hooded top with black cargo style trousers and black boots. He usually carries a black ruck sack with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 101 quoting 20-0939.