BREAKING KENT Leybourne

Detectives in Kent  have released an E-FIT image of a man after receiving an allegation that a child was sexually assaulted two years ago in #Leybourne

November 20, 2021
1 Min Read
 
The victim reported that the incident happened in June or July 2019. Our officers launched an investigation after the victim came forward to report the details in October 2021.
It is alleged the girl was approached by a man she did not know in a woodland area where he raped her. He is described as being white, in his late 40s, of average build, five feet and five inches tall and with green eyes.
Det Insp Richard Pringle, of the Maidstone Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: ‘Whilst this incident happened two years ago, the victim has now been able to assist us in the creation of a computer-generated image of the suspect.
‘We are urging anybody who believes they recognise the person or who has any other information to call the appeal line.’
Anybody with information should call us on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/21647/21.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.
