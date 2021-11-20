Detectives in Kent have released an E-FIT image of a man after receiving an allegation that a child was sexually assaulted two years ago in #Leybourne
Motorcycle rider airlift from Dartford collision
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses after a teenager suffered serious injuries in a collision in Dartford. A motorbike was travelling along London Road...
Breaking: Two Arrested follow A2 Dover Lorry Horror Crash at Dover Port
Police have revealed that two people have been arrested following the horrific collision on the A2 late on Sunday Evening. Emergency rushed to the scene just...
Small-time drug dealer’ convicted of teen’s murder
A small-time drug dealer with a fondness for knives and a history of violence stabbed a teenage boy to death during an argument. Jake Rollinson fatally...
Nine People arrested for Immigration Offences after Police stop vehicle
Nine people were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences from an address in Leatherhead last night (15 October). Officers on routine patrol stopped a car...
CCTV images have been released by detectives investigating a robbery in which a man was seriously injured in Tunbridge Wells.
The victim, who is in his 20s, was walking along Mount Pleasant Road when he was approached and verbally abused by three young men at around 11.35pm on...
A prolific offender who burgled properties in Westminster has been jailed
Philip Oyelade, 40, of no fixed address was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, 22 September to three-and-a-half years imprisonment. The...
Probe launched after woman dies in Gosport property fire
Hampshire fire and rescue have sent six fire engines to a house fire in Gosport. They are advising If you’re nearby, that you to keep doors and...
A woman and two men have been charged with fraud offences relating to the Grenfell Tower fire. They are Carmel Daly, 49, and Robert Kenneally, 51, both of...
Two dispersal orders will be enforced in Margate and Broadstairs this weekend following concerns over anti-social behaviour on and around beaches
Two dispersal orders will be enforced in Margate and Broadstairs this weekend following concerns over anti-social behaviour on and around beaches...
Foul Attack as Pensioner is Robbed on Deal High Street in Kent
Elderly woman robbed in Deal High Street Kent Police is investigating after a woman was robbed of her purse in Deal. It was reported that the victim, in her...
Foreign Office steps up plans to bring home Britons stranded oversea
The government increases efforts to bring home travellers stranded abroad by coronavirus (COVID-19) with extra flights and 10 more airlines joining its scheme...
Police appeal for information after aggravated burglary
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses to an aggravated burglary which took place in Totton. The incident took place at around 12...
Wearing a face covering is now a personal choice in England
Safety is Sainsbury’s highest priority and retailers will encourage all customers to wear face coverings if they can Colleagues will be encouraged to wear face...
Police still searching for wanted Crawley man George Vincent
Police are still searching for George Vincent, 21, who is wanted for failing to appear at court to answer theft, damage and public order charges. Vincent is...
Following the announcement of the death of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, Thames Valley Police is carrying out high visibility patrols in Windsor
Local residents, businesses and visitors will notice an increased police presence, including armed officers, in Windsor during this national time of...
Officers are searching areas surrounding Eastleigh in Hampshire this evening after two year 9 students vanished around midday today from The Toynbee School
The two girls Maisie 14 and Jess 13 were confirmed to have attended school lessons in the morning but disappeared around lunchtime and failed to attend any...
Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Enfield charge second person
Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Enfield on Wednesday, 29 July have charged a second man. Roshane Watson, 23, of Edmonton, was charged in the early...
Drug addict who robbed his vulnerable relative jailed for just four years
A drug addict has today been jailed for four years after robbing a vulnerable relative. Liam Oates robbed his relative four times, turning violent and...
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a crash which killed a mum-of-five in Wigan. Joanne Bailey-Collinge, 34, from Abram, died and her...
A suspected cocaine dealer has been arrested after a drugs sniffer dog assisted patrols in Maidstone
A suspected cocaine dealer has been arrested after a drugs sniffer dog assisted patrols in Maidstone. It is reported that on Wednesday 22 January 2020 a man...
Newport Woman Appears before Newport Magistrates Charged with Groom Offences
Laura Harding has appeared before the Isle of Wight Magistrates Court this morning (Friday) charged with 2 counts of engaging in sexual communication with a...
Street robbers who stole cash from a man while he sat in a taxi have been jailed
Dean Lacey, 47, and Michaela Whiting, 39, targeted the victim after they saw him withdrawing money from a cash machine in Gillingham and getting inside a...
Exclusive:Woman Amie Welsh Found Dead in Ventnor Property on the Isle of Wight
A woman named locally as Amie Welsh has sadly been found dead in a property on the Isle of Wight. Emergency services were called to the property in Chestnut...
Six Hurt after Serious Crash near Wimbourne
Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward following a serious road traffic collision near Wimborne. The incident...