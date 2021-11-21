The victim of a fatal stabbing in Croydon has been identified as police continue to appeal for witnesses and information

A murder investigation was launched after police were called to London Road, close to West Croydon Railway Station, at 6.41pm on Thursday, 18 November to reports of a fight involving a number of people.

Officers attended but no suspects or victims were found.

Shortly after 7pm, police attended a south London hospital after a 14-year-old boy self-presented with stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of doctors at the hospital, the boy died a short time later. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

While formal identification awaits, next of kin have been informed and the deceased is Jermaine Cools, 14, from the local area.

A post-mortem examination gave Jermaine’s cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Vandenbergh from Specialist Crime leads the investigation and said:

“While our investigation continues to make good progress I am still appealing to anyone who witnessed this fight in the vicinity of West Croydon station on Thursday evening to come forward.

“I am also keen to hear from any road users who may have captured events on dashcam – your footage could prove to be vital in piecing together what happened.

“Jermaine’s family have been left devastated by his murder and we need to identify the person responsible for this; if you can help please get in touch with my team or you can leave information anonymously with Crimestoppers.”

There have been no arrests; enquiries continue.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference CAD 6179/18Nov, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Information, including any footage and pictures, can also be provided via

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21T27-PO1