Two further attempted murder arrests following shooting in Morecambe

The men, including a 19-year-old from Swinton, Manchester, were arrested in the Greater Manchester area overnight. They both remain in custody today (November 20).

A 29-year-old woman from Morecambe has also been arrested in Lancashire on suspicion of assisting an offender. She too remains in custody.

The arrests relate to a call received at 5.56pm on Monday (November 15) to reports of a suspected firearms discharge in an alleyway at the rear of Skipton Street.

Emergency services attended and found a local man, aged in his 20s, with facial injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, on Thursday Levi McCandlish, 26, of Borwick Court, Morecambe, was charged with attempted murder. He appeared before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning (Friday, November 19th).

A number of people have been arrested by police in connection with their enquiries:

A 16-year-old boy from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed until December 14th.

A 41-year-old woman from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and remains in custody.

A 13-year-old boy from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed to December 13.

A 55-year-old man from Morecambe arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed to December 13.

We are continuing to appeal for information.

Det Supt Becky Smith, of West Police, said: “While we have made more arrests and a man has been charged, our enquiries are very much ongoing

“The victim in this case has suffered some extremely serious injuries and I would appeal to anyone who can assist with our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1181 of November 15th.

Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.