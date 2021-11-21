Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was found injured in Uxbridge Road following a Queens Park Rangers football match

At around 9.50pm on Friday, 19 November, officers on duty following the Championship match between QPR and Luton Town came across a man suffering a serious head injury.

The 52-year-old man, who is from the Luton area, was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service. He remains in a life-threatening condition and his family has been informed.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish how the man sustained the head injury. At this early stage we believe he may have been assaulted, or otherwise caught up in disorder after the match, in the area of Uxbridge Road near the junction with Davenport Road.

Detectives from the Met’s Central West BCU want to hear from anyone who witnessed disorder after the match or who saw an incident that may have caused the man’s injury. Anyone with mobile phone footage or images that may be relevant is also urged to contact the police.

Detective Constable Arrash Faghihi said: “This man sustained a serious head injury, and it is vital that we make contact with witnesses quickly.

“The area was extremely busy after the match and there will undoubtedly be many people with information that will assist the police. I need them to get in touch as detectives work to build a complete picture of what happened on Friday night.”

Anyone with information and any witnesses should call 101, ref 7888/19nov. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.

There has been no arrest. Enquiries continue.