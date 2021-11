Andrew Waters, 45, from Wandsworth was at the hospital on Friday, 19 November, having been arrested on recall to prison.

While at the hospital, Waters made off from custody by climbing through a window. Enquiries are ongoing to trace him.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting ref 4010/18nov.

For an immediate sighting, do not approach him, but please call 999.