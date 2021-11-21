Boston BREAKING LINCOLNSHIRE

Jonathon Wilson of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston, has been charged with the murder of James “Jimmy” Britton

November 21, 2021
1 Min Read
 Wilson has also been charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm and robbery. He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court tomorrow (Saturday 20 November).
Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “We would like to thank everyone who has helped with our investigation so far. We are very grateful for the support and information we have received. As the family continue to process the devastating loss of Jimmy, we ask that their privacy be respected.”
 
