Jonathon Wilson of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston, has been charged with the murder of James “Jimmy” Britton
Swale serial shoplifter Lucille Willett is jailed
A shoplifter who threatened staff with a needle and a knife at stores across Swale has been jailed. Lucille Willett, 29, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to...
Officers from the Country Watch team attended a location in Morestead Road after a report from a member of the public
Three dogs have been seized after allegations that they were being used for hare coursing in Morestead, near Winchester. Officers from the Country Watch team...
Stiffer penalties for mobile usage is called for after nearly 200 people Caught in a Week
Almost 200 motorists were caught using their mobile phone behind the wheel during a week-long crackdown by officers across Hampshire. A total of 190 drivers...
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in Laindon last night, Sunday 2 May
Officers were called with reports of a man having been attacked in Iris Mews, shortly after 9.30pm. Polcie arrived and found a man had been stabbed. Sadly...
Parents of Saskia Jones express their thanks for condolences
Statement from the family of Saskia Jones: “We would like to thank all those who have expressed their condolences over the past week, since the events of...
Detectives are re-appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a robbery in Whitechapel
Police were called to MS Express, a newsagents, on Osborn Street E1 at 3am on 16 November 2019 to a report of a robbery. Officers attended and the...
Officers investigating a fight on Middle Park Way, Havant, in September have charged three people
Police were called at 3.23am on 5 September to reports of a group fighting in the street, armed with pieces of wood and knives. After a thorough...
Ever-growing ocean of flowers in Manchester as city mourns its Dead
The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and Welsh Government have announced that: learner drivers and motorcyclists can resume training in Wales from...
A suspect has been arrested following a report of an assault on a woman in Tunbridge Wells
The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Friday 16 October 2020 in Liptraps Lane. It is alleged there was altercation involving the occupants of two cars...
It will all come out in the Wash as Police called over Havant Fag Butt Police
Havant,Hampshire Wednesday 16th August 2017 Police get Called on Fag Butt Police It will all come out in the wash as launderette. owner locks soap customer in...
Nine arrested in Gosport drugs crack down
Officers in Gosport have made 9 arrests today (Tuesday 16 July) as part of an investigation to tackle the supply of class A drugs. Warrants were conducted at...
Detectives have named the victim of a fatal shooting in Islington as Taylor Cox, who was aged 19 and lived in Barnet
Taylor’s family are aware and continue to be supported by specialist officers. Police were called at 4.26pm on Tuesday, 8 June to reports of shots fired...
The Beechwood Gardens family have no idea who brought the 21-month-old back or made the anonymous call
A family were jumping for joy over the weekend after their stolen dog was returned to the family home. The cocker spaniel called ‘Honey’ had been missing since...
Body found in search for missing Rugby man in the River Avon
Officers searching for missing Rugby man Keith Appleton have sadly found a body in the River Avon today (Saturday, 20 February). While formal identification is...
Motorcyclist dies after Fatal Crash near Corhampton
Police are investigating after a motor cycle was involved in a single-vehicle, fatal road traffic incident today (July 10). At about 4.15pm two motor cycles...
Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which operates Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express, has today announced that it will move to a revised...
Our world changed forever following fatal A27 Collision as family pay tribute
Tribute has been paid to a motorcyclist who died in a collision on the A27 Southampton Road at Titchfield. The collision took place near the Argos store...
A suspect linked to violent disorder on the night of a murder in Maidstone has been charged following his arrest at Heathrow Airport
Channing Hart was detained in connection with a disturbance in the town centre during the early hours of 25 August 2019, which led to the death of Andre...
Police launch Probe after Angry Parent Catch Pervert pleasuring himself in Bedhampton
Police have confirmed that they are investigating reports after a man was confronted by group of Parents on Sunday,after he was caught carrying out an...
Man with a machete goes on the rampage at Bow church station
There’s a massive police presence at Bow Church DLR station, which is cordoned off. Ambulances, helicopters and at least eight police cars are on the scene in...
Rise in bonfire 999 calls linked to Covid-19 isolation
With warmer weather on the way, firefighters are urging the public to enjoy bonfires and barbecues responsibly. This comes following an increase in the number...
A sex offender, previously from Brenchley near Tonbridge, who assaulted a young child has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison
Sidney Rayner was responsible for the repeated abuse between 2003 and 2007 in the Brenchley area. Kent Police was first alerted to allegations of child sex...
Probe launched after blaze rips through HSS Training Centre on Fareham Business Park in Gosport
Eight fire appliances, an aerial ladder platform and fifty firefighters and officers are battling to stop a blaze from spreading to neighbouring industrial...