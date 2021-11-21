Two people have been found dead in a house near Preston
Police called after shots fired
Police are seeking witnesses to a disturbance involving several men in Church Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, during which gunshots were heard. It happened shortly...
A man has sadly died in a road traffic collision in Staffordshire
A man has sadly died in a road traffic collision in Staffordshire earlier today. West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports a motorcyclist had come...
Stalker Jailed after breaching a restraining
A man who stalked a woman he became obsessed with, breaching a restraining order to bombard her with hundreds of messages, has been jailed. Andrew Costa...
Joint Partnership unit with cops and medics extended across North Kent
A combined unit of officers from the Kent Special Constabulary and paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service has proven so successful, it has been...
Police close part of the A13 following the concern for welfare of man in distress on a bridge in Ilford
A13 Alfred’s Way East Ham And Barking By-pass has been closed in both directions between Movers Lane Underpass (A13) and Beckton Roundabout (A406 / A13)...
Murder investigation launched following triple stabbing in North London bloodbath
A man has died and a second is fighting for fight following a triple stabbing in Tottenham North London. Emergency services were called to Penshurst Road in...
Search for missing Sophie continues
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a vulnerable Eastbourne woman, who went missing at 1pm on Monday (7 October) and who has still not...
Teenager arrested after Police dog is stabbed in the head with a knife in the West Midlands
A west Midlands police dogs was attacked with a knife on Larch Avenue in #Handsworth, #Birmingham at around 4am this morning (Saturday 14 November). The attack...
Man gunned down yards from Edmonton Police station described as a little angel
A young man aged in his mid-20s has been shot dead on a street in #Edmonton, north-London. Met Police say at approx 9:00pm they were called to Beaconsfield...
Heartless thieves steal motorised wheel chair from property in Gillingham in Kent
A disabled teenager says she has lost his independence after heartless thieves snatched her electric wheelchair from outside a property in Gillingham over the...
A joint agency investigation into the dangerous use of a motor vessel on the River Frome in Dorset has concluded with a man dealt with via a community resolution
The investigation was launched by the Dorset Marine Policing Team and Poole Harbour Commissioners into the dangerous use of the motor vessel Sonic, which was...
Fire breaks out at Fleet Dry cleaners
Fire crews from have been called to an incident at a Fleet dry cleaners this morning. Three fire engines Crews from Rushmoor attended the early morning call...
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with a robbery and assault on a bus in Brent
The attack took place on a route 483 bus in Ealing Road, Wembley, at around 8.15pm on Saturday 19 July. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was assaulted as...
Armed Robbery in Chatham
Kent Police are investigating reports of a robbery and cash stolen from One Stop on Watling Street (A2) around 10pm on Sunday evening. Officers remain at the...
Officers from Kent Police’s County Line and Gang Team seized two phones, a quantity of cash and suspected heroin and crack cocaine. A man was also arrested on suspicion of drug dealing
A suspected dealer has been charged after drugs were seized at a Maidstone address. At 6am on Wednesday 25 November 2020, a search warrant for drugs was...
Boomtown Is on Fire. Well The Carpark is at least as 60 Cars Left Gutted
A massive blaze has left Sixty Cars gutted in one of the car parks at a music festival in Hampshire. The blaze sent a plume of black smoke...
Men jailed for Blackpool manslaughter
Christopher Carrington 26, of no fixed address and Kevin Gracia 26, of Hilltop Avenue, London were found guilty by the jury at Preston Crown Court of the...
Firefighters are reminding people to charge electric bicycles and scooters safely after a flat fire on Garfield Road in Colliers Wood
Part of a four-roomed flat on the first floor of the building was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries. The fire is believed to have...
A murder probe has been launched following the death of a 16-year-old boy in hospital nine days after he was stabbed in a north London park
The teen victim was found discovered with stab injuries inside Lordship Recreation Ground in Tottenham, Haringey, at around 2.15pm on August 1. He was...
Hampshire Police Federation have reacted to Hampshire Police Special Constables responding to medical emergencies Talks are underway between Hampshire...
A pedestrian sadly died on the A127 on Friday afternoon at the Rayleigh Weir underpass
A pedestrian sadly died on the A127 on Friday afternoon at the Rayleigh Weir underpass. The tragic incident meant that both sides of the road had to be closed...
Dover sex offender who showed no remorse sentenced to 18 years in prison
A Dover man who pleaded guilty to multiple sex offences against a child has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Howard David Lavers, of Mount Road, Dover...
Serious collision closes Thanet Way
The #A299 Thanet Way is closed in both directions between Herne Bay and St Nicholas-at-Wade while emergency services respond to a collision. Drivers are...
Officers investigating a report of criminal damage to a vehicle in Bournemouth are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward
The incident occurred sometime before 4pm on Saturday 29 May 2021 in Kings Park Drive. It was reported that an Izuzu truck that was parked in the drive was...