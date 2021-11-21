Police are searching for Bognor man Liam Ashton, who has breached his bail conditions after being charged with the violent assault of a woman in June
You may also like
UPDATED:Police have closed the M40 motorway following a collision involving an HGV that has crossover
Police have closed the M40 Southbound near Bicester following an HGV crossover the central barrier The M40 southbound between junctions 11 and junction 10 has...
Social gathering cut to six from Monday after COVID19 increase
Major changes come into force from Monday social gatherings in England will be reduced from 30 to six people after a rise in Covid-19 cases.
Firefighters tackled chimney fire at a property in Wonersh this evening
Firefighters have tackled a chimney fire at a property on the outskirts of Guildford this evening. Two appliances from Guildford were mobilised to a small fire...
Appeal for information after fatal collision on M2 near Faversham
Investigators are appealing for information following a fatal collision on the M2 near Faversham. The collision took place on the coastbound carriageway...
Camper Van Gutted by Fire
Two Fire crews from Fareham and Hightown in Hampshire were called to Freegrounds in Titchfield just after 7pm on Thursday evening. On arrival crews were...
Two dead after shop gas blast
A multi-agency investigation continues following an explosion in Ealing yesterday. Police were called to King Street in Southall, at 6.40am on Wednesday, 21...
Eight Hour Police stand off in Chatham finally over
[ytp_video source=”O5aoEvBi8sk”] A major road in Chatham remains under police lockdown after a man who is understood to be armed with a fuel can...
Two men have been convicted for their part in the death of 18-year-old Cameron Murfitt who was fatally stabbed after being knocked off his bike in March last year
Mason Bridle, 18 of Lewisham, was found guilty of murder. Mario Gruda, 23 of Eltham was found guilty of manslaughter. Both men had denied the offences but were...
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward following a serious collision on the A406 at Pinkham Way
Police were called to at 8.49pm on Monday, 30 November to reports of a Citroen Dispatch van in collision with a silver-coloured Vauxhall Corsa on the A406 at...
Human remains found in search for Agnes Akom in Neasden Recreation Park
On Monday, 14 June, human remains were found by officers searching Neasden Recreation Park in connection with the disappearance of Agnes Akom. While we await...
A 15 year old boy has been charged by detectives investigating the murder of Gabriel Bringye in Haringey
He is the sixth male to be charged by detectives investigating the murder of Gabriel Bringye in Haringey. The 15-year-old boy was charged late on Monday, 8...
Rider escapes serious injuries after collision that occurred on the A595 in Cumbria
Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision that occurred on the A595 at Whitehead brow at around 7:30am today (Aug 22). The incident...
An ambulance and lorry have been involved in a collision on the M3 Motorway
An Ambulance and lorry have been involved in a collision on the M3 motorway between junction 8 Winnall and junction 9 Popham. The Ambulance was not on...
Police are asking for information following a report a woman was raped by a man in #Ashford town centre
It was reported that the offence took place in a public car park opposite the bus stops in Park Street between 5.50pm and around 6.35pm on Thursday 11...
Officers in Swindon made three arrests at the weekend as we continued to tackle and disrupt drug-related crime with a targeted roads policing operation
Over the course of Friday night and Saturday, Wiltshire Police targeted Penhill and Pinehurst with a series of routine traffic stops. The aim of the operation...
A brawl in a McDonalds in south London left a young man hospitalised after he was stabbed in the early hours of the morning. Eyewitnesses described seeing two...
A man has been jailed for four years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth
Ahmed Macow, aged 24 and of Westwood Road in Ilford, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday 5 November after pleading guilty to two counts of being...
A murder investigation continues following the death of a teenager in Havering
Police were called at 6.41pm on Friday, 7 May to Church Road, Harold Wood following reports of a fight involving a number of people. Officers attended...
Police want help finding 22-year-old Tia Maria McBean from Lewisham who’s “high risk”
Police want help finding 22-year-old Tia Maria McBean, who’s “high risk”, missing from the New Cross area. Described as stocky build with a nose stud, gold...
Man Arrested by Police after Incident on board Lunchtime ferry in East Cowes
We can Exclusively reveal that the a man has been arrested on board a busy Red funnel this lunchtime. Police were called to the ferry port in East...
Police get a Section 60 order extended – Slough
A Section 60 stop and search order in Slough that was enacted yesterday (21/10) has been extended for a further 24 hours. The order was put in place following...
Men jailed for Blackpool manslaughter
Christopher Carrington 26, of no fixed address and Kevin Gracia 26, of Hilltop Avenue, London were found guilty by the jury at Preston Crown Court of the...
Man stabbed in Faversham seeks help from Homeowner
An air ambulance that landed on the Faversham recreation ground in Kent on Sunday evening has airlifted a man to hospital with a serious stab wound. The...
A pervert who was caught with vile images of children – including some showing sexual abuse has avoided prison
Bradley Sedgeman, aged 25, downloaded 25 pictures from the internet while living with his parents, Plymouth Crown Court heard. He told police who searched...