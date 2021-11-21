BREAKING HAMPSHIRE LONDON SUSSEX

Police are searching for Bognor man Liam Ashton, who has breached his bail conditions after being charged with the violent assault of a woman in June

November 21, 2021
1 Min Read
 
Ashton, 29, of Corbishley Road, was arrested and remanded, but released on conditional bail on July 24 and fitted with an Electronic Monitoring System.
He has since breached the conditions multiple times and is now wanted for arrest.
Ashton is described as being between 6’4” and 6’7” tall, white, of proportionate build and with short, brown hair and blue eyes. He also has many distinctive tattoos on his face, neck and arms.
It is understood he has ties to London, Hampshire and Sussex addresses.
Detective Constable Jordan Holmes said: “Ashton is a dangerous individual charged with a serious criminal offence.
“We understand he may be staying with various people around south east England and it should be made clear that, if these individuals are willingly harbouring Ashton in the knowledge that he is wanted, they will be subject to arrest for assisting an offender and will be investigated as such.
“Anybody who sees Ashton, or has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him, but to contact their local police force on 101.”
