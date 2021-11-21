A motorcyclist has sadly died following a motorbike collision in Salisbury
You may also like
Armed Police Deployed to Pan Estate on The Isle of Wight
Armed Police have been deployed to a road in Newport following a BMW Car that failed to Stop for Police. Armed Officers remain at the scene of the abandon...
Woman named follow fatal attack near Lakeside
A London woman who died following an “awful attack” near a major shopping centre has been named by police. Julie Hunt, from Rainham, east London, was assaulted...
Woman fighting for her life after lorry collision
A woman is fighting for life after being hit by lorry near Blackheath station this afternoon. An elderly woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a...
Man jailed for a string of sex offences
A man has been jailed for a string of child sexual offences. Linus Rickett, aged 20, of The Holt, Abingdon, was charged on 25 January this year, pleaded guilty...
#WANTED | Have you seen Stuart Carless?
#WANTED | Have you seen Stuart Carless? The 28-year-old from #Handsworth is wanted on suspicion of malicious wounding after a woman was punched and stamped on...
Man jailed for 14 years for sex offences against teenage boys
A man has been sentenced to 14 years behind bars for sexual offences against two boys after appearing at Kingston Crown Court earlier today (4 June). Julius...
Fire Crews called to tackle fire in Southampton Tower Block
A Fire broke out in a high rise bloke of flats in Southampton this afternoon. Some 30 firefighters were initially deployed to the scene at Millbrook Towers...
Full Water Rescue Day at Pinkston Scottish UKRO2016
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), in partnership with the United Kingdom Rescue Organisation (UKRO) has hosted the Scottish Rescue Challenge at the...
Pair sentenced after being convicted of killing man in Dunfermline attack
Two people have been sentenced for causing the death of a man who died in his Dunfermline home in October 2019. Chris Cowie, 38, was found dead in his house...
Officers have charged nine men with drugs offences following early morning raids in Camden
Officers have charged nine men with drugs offences following early morning raids in Camden. The seven month long investigation into drug dealing and drug...
Blaze rips through three Folkestone properties as two pensioners are rescued
Fire crews from across Kent have been called to a blaze that has ripped through a property in Folkestone town this after. The blaze broke out just after 2pm on...
A man has been jailed for rape, false imprisonment and GBH
Yonattan Aroldy Gonzalez Pineda, 33, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to a total of 11-and-a-half years’ imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court on...
Police are appealing for information to trace missing 12-year-old Caleb Montaut from Bradford
Caleb was reported missing on Monday 9 November at around 9:45am and was last seen on Leeds Road. He is described as a white male, 5ft 4” and stocky...
Appeal after woman in her 70s robbery by cyclist in Cleveleys
Police are appealing for information after a woman in her 70s was dragged along the pavement during an attempted robbery in Cleveleys this morning (February 8)...
Man found guilty of Hackney Murder
A man has been convicted of murder following a fatal stabbing in Hackney. Bruno Pateco-Te, 24 of Chelmer Road, E9 was found guilty of the murder of Kaan Aslan...
Person killed after being hit by a train at Herne Bay station
Sad news to report this evening after a person was hit and killed by a train in Herne Bay. Emergency services were called just after 10pm on Tuesday evening...
Police in kent think the man in the CCTV maybe able to help with the investigation
A CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with enquiries into three offences committed in Dartford has been released by investigating officers...
Young Boy rushed to Hospital after being assaulted
Pictured is a young Fareham boy being taken off to hospital by ambulance following an incident at Henry Cort Recreation Park in Fareham on Saturday evening...
Police are investigating a serious assault in which a man has sustained potentially life-changing injuries
Police in Essex were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an injured man near to a skate park in Central Park, Chelmsford, at about 6pm...
Firefighter Drew Ricketts, from Green Watch at Solihull Fire Station, has been nominated for a Pride of Britain Award for his “quick and decisive actions” at an incident whilst off duty last year.
In November 2020, Drew was with his partner at a petrol station in Billesley when he noticed a woman nearby calling for help. West Midlands Fire Service Chief...
Three arrested after series of catalytic converter thefts across county
Three men have been arrested following several theft from motor vehicles across the county last night (14 to 15 June). Police were called just before 3am on 15...
Three Men Charged After NCA Foils Attempt To Smuggle 69 People Into The Country Aboard A Fishing Boat
Three foreign nationals have been charged with people smuggling offences after a fishing boat was intercepted off the coast of East Anglia. As part of...
Woman having Heart attack Pulled from Cowes Water and Airlifted to Hospitial
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air ambulance have been called after a woman has been pulled from the Water in Cowes this afternoon. Paramedics and the Doctor...
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a fire at £3 Million pound property on Spout Hill in Croydon that has been on the market for many...