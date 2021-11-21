BREAKING KENT SISSINGHURST

An image of a car has been issued by officers as part of their enquiries to locate a woman missing from #Sissinghurst

November 21, 2021
The photo shows a white Mini Cooper, which is used by Alexandra Morgan and who was last seen at around 9.30am on Saturday 13 November 2021.
Officers had initially believed that Alexandra, aged 34, may have travelled to York in the car, however new information shows the vehicle was used on Sunday 14 and Monday 15 November to make journeys between her home and towards the link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/hastings?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZXa-dgLVKXHyh_JssickDFGFDqEJ6A_ihmcbEVVfq076v7ZleuQJHN2MEl9wO1JdKSJ4DUMz1CHUMKkAkAJkxq6sDfC9KcUIJZyyGMvP5lVgNcbHYFxTKm-qfYUwe-DOT4cFI5U10lx72Naos8XCvkodccSKYWdt-VbC7KKKF9-0crmAVKaSCxA8Z4sLDLLYPE&__tn__=*NK-R">#Hastings area.
Detective Inspector Chris Mayers, of the West Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: ‘We remain concerned for Alexandra’s welfare and are asking anybody who has seen her or knows where she might be to contact us immediately.
‘Locating her car remains key to establishing her whereabouts and making sure that we know she is safe. The registration starts with MF55, so if you think you may have seen it please don’t hesitate to contact us.’
Alexandra is described as being white and around five feet six inches tall with a slim build and brown shoulder length hair.
She was last seen wearing a green quilted coat, which is knee length, along with a black top and ripped blue jeans. She was also wearing knee high black boots and a silver necklace.
Anybody with information is urged to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 18-0280.
