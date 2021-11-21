An image of a car has been issued by officers as part of their enquiries to locate a woman missing from #Sissinghurst
Fire crews tackle blaze at Reading Hospital
Firefighters from Royal Berkshire fire and rescue have been called to deal with a blaze that has broken out at Prospect Park Hospital in Reading this...
A Thanet man who carried out a bloodied assault and left his victim with serious injuries has been jailed for six years. In the early hours of Friday 18...
Drink driver charged after ploughing into wall
A foolish mini driver has been arrested and charged after ploughing his car he was driving into a wall near Apse Heath in the early hours of this morning...
Kent Police is appealing for information to locate a 13-year-old boy who has been reported missing. Louis Whittington, who is from Gravesend, is described as...
Southampton,Hampshire Saturday 28th May 2016 Common People Craig Ashley David who rose to fame in 1999 featuring on the single “Re-Rewind” by...
Officers in Essex celebrated Black History month
Police officers and staff celebrated Black History Month by looking at topical issues such as the impact of COVID-19 on black communities. A virtual...
Man has been handed a life sentence for murdering his partner and setting her alight at their home in Bedford
man has been handed a life sentence, after being found guilty of attacking his partner and setting her alight at their home in Bedford. Shaun Thomas, 48, of...
Detectives investigating an incident where a police officer was assaulted by the occupants of a van that had collided with a number of vehicles in Croydon
The two men have been arrested on Friday, 11 December on suspicion of dangerous driving; assault on an emergency worker; failing to stop at the scene of...
Multi Vehicle Accident on M27 Motorway Hampshire
A busy stretch of motorway in Hampshire has been closed this evening following an accident
Dover Church remains on lockdown following early morning attack
A church remains on lockdown after a man had his head caved in A church in the centre of Dover remains under Police guard following an earlier morning attack...
Fire and explosion at Elephant and Castle railway tunnels
Fire crews from across London have been scrambled this after afternoon to Elephant road after a blaze took hold. The blaze is understood to involve...
Fruit shoot’s from McDonald’s and Tesco URGENTLY recalled over choke fears
Fruit shoot’s from McDonald’s and Tesco URGENTLY recalled over choke fears ROBINSON’S fruit shoots sold at Costco, McDonald’s and Tesco are...
Two people arrested following a drug warrant in Rodbourne
Officers from the Stratton, Central North and West Swindon Community Policing Team executed a warrant at an address in Grove Street at approximately 11am. A...
A man has been arrested and three suspected firearms seized following a call to police following threats made on social media
Officers were called at 9.10pm on Sunday, 10 January to an address in Plumstead, south east London. The occupiers had been contacted by a man who was known to...
Fire crews tackle Straw fire near Maidstone
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of straw alight in Mote Park in Maidstone. Two fire engines and a bulk water carrier were sent to the scene...
Police probe launched after Man stabbed in Gravesend
An investigation has been launched after a man was found with serious injuries in Gravesend. An assault is reported to have taken place at around 3.45pm on...
Ryde man jailed for possessing a Pedophile grooming manual
A man from Ryde has been jailed by an Isle of Wight judge for 12 months to possessing a Pedophile grooming manual before the Isle of Wight Crown Court sitting...
Rider airlifted following Maidstone Collision
Officers appeal for witnesses to serious Maidstone collision Kent Police is appealing for witnesses to a serious collision in Maidstone. Officers were called...
A man charged with child sex offences has appeared in court Mihir Aggarwal, 22, of Park Lodge Avenue in Hillingdon UB7, was arrested on Tuesday, April 21. He...
The Isle of Wight Council plans to save £40 million through changes to its contract with Island Roads. The move could achieve a potential saving of £2 million...
Two dead and many other injured following incident at
A multi agency incident is under way at Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown. ACC Mark Hamilton said: “I can confirm there are 2 fatalities at this stage and a small no...
Appeal after Reading Girl who has been Missing for more than two weeks
Thames Valley Police is issuing an appeal for information to help trace a 16 year old girl, who has been missing from Reading for more than two weeks. Anatonia...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a mother was stabbed in an unprovoked attack in Streatham Hill while she was with her child
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a mother was stabbed in an unprovoked attack in Streatham Hill while she was with her child. Officers were called...
Life changing collision closes A30 near Basingstoke
Policd are currently dealing with a serious collision on the A30 at Hartley Wintney, which has resulted in the road being closed in both directions. This...