Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in a property on Puddle Lane, Maidstone

November 21, 2021
Crews wearing breathing apparatus put out the fire with a hose reel jet and cleared the property of smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan. There were no reported casualties and the cause is not known.

