Crews wearing breathing apparatus put out the fire with a hose reel jet and cleared the property of smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan. There were no reported casualties and the cause is not known.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in a property on Puddle Lane, Maidstone
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward following a burglary in Bournemouth
At around 10.15pm on Sunday 28 March 2021 it is reported that a man entered the Best Western Signature Carlton Hotel on Grove Road and stole a black Sony 42...
Family left homeless after late night blaze rips through Mereworth Property
A family have been left homeless with what they are wearing after a late night blaze ripped through their property in the early hours of Sunday morning whilst...
A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a 71-year-old woman in Knypersley
Kenneth Andrew McDermid, 43, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility for the unlawful killing of Ann Wendy Morse last year. Wendy (as she was known)...
One person was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a house in King George Road in Andover Firefighters from Andover...
Emergency Services called to Morrisons in Sidcup
Police, Kent fire and Rescue and ambulances have been called to an incident in Morrisons car park in Sidcup in Kent at around 8:30pm on Saturday evening...
Some members of the criminal fraternity would try and take advantage of the COVID-19 national emergency
We always knew that some members of the criminal fraternity would try and take advantage of the COVID-19 national emergency. And we always knew that some...
A man who shot a woman with an air rifle has been jailed for four-and-a-half years
Curtis Elliott carried out the attack after the victim ended their relationship on 26 July this year.He pulled up in his car next to her as she walked along...
Police have charged a boy with attempted murder following incident in Chester The 15-year-old boy from Chester has been charged with attempted murder after a...
Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a woman reported missing from the Hadlow area of Tonbridge
Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a woman reported missing from the Hadlow area of Tonbridge. Mia Shipwash, 36, was last seen at...
UPDATED: Fire Fighter treated by Paramedics after coming under attack whilst tackling Thornton Heath Blaze
A firefighter from the London Fire brigade came under attack after residents called for assistance in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Four fire crews and...
Police believe that Kamal was chased and attacked in Goodinge Close
Detectives investigating the murder of 18-year-old Kamal Nuur in Islington last month have made two arrests as they continue to appeal for anyone with...
Police search for missing Leo Ozawa
Sussex Police is searching for missing 15-year-old Leo Ozawa. Leo was last seen around 11am on Tuesday (May 11) in Belloc Road, Littlehampton, and there is...
Murder probe launched in Southend
A murder investigation’s started following the death of a man in Southend. A man was found with stab wounds in Cromer Road at around 11.50pm yesterday...
The A421 in Bedfordshire is currently closed southbound between the A1 (Black Cat Roundabout) and the A4280 (Great Barford) due to a collision.
Emergency services including Bedfordshire Police are in attendance. National Highways has resources deployed to assist. Delays are expected on the approach to...
Ten Year Old Boy dies after Furniture Incident at Topshop Reading
A 10-year-old boy has died after suffering severe head injuries in an incident involving a piece of furniture in a shop in Reading. The incident happened at...
Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in which a teenager tragically died
At 6.20pm on August 28 a silver Ford Fiesta collided with a wall on Potterhouse Lane, in Pity Me, Durham. Despite the best efforts of the emergency...
Woman who plotted to carry out terrorist attacks at a train station, a hotel and St Paul’s Cathedral jailed for life
37-year-old Safiyya Shaikh of west London was sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum term of 14 years for a plot to carry out terrorist attacks at...
The M20 in Kent is closed westbound between J9 Ashford and J8 Hollingbourne due to overrunning roadworks
The westbound carriage remains closed These roadworks are overrunning due to complications with re-installing a barrier. Traffic is being diverted via the...
An investigation has been launched after a car being pursued by police was in collision with a lamppost
At approximately 4,25am on Sunday, 28 March police indicated for a car to stop in the area of Streatham Common Northside, SW16. The car failed to stop...
Man treated in Hospital after Orpington house blaze caused by smoking
Firefighters are reminding smokers to take care after a house fire on Chelsfield Lane in Orpington. Half of the first floor of a semi-detached house was...
Seventeen Homes Evacuated after being Flooded by Burst Water main in Southampton
Emergency services rushed to the scene of what is being described as a man-made river gushing down a Southampton Street this morning after a major water main...
Meet the Govia Thameslink Railway volunteers who are looking out for society’s most vulnerable
A team of caring railway volunteers are doing their bit to help keep people safe at a time when many are at their most vulnerable due to Covid-19. The...
#Manchester First Victim of Wicked Manchester Arena Attack Named
A 16-year-old schoolgirl, and devoted Ariane Grande fan, has been named as the first victim in the MEN Arena suicide attack. Manchester terror attack victim...
Detectives from the MPS Counter Terrorism Command investigating the death of Nikolai Glushkov in 2018 are making a fresh appeal for information
Mr Glushkov, a father-of-two from Russia, was found dead at his home in Clarence Avenue, New Malden on the evening of 12 March 2018. A post-mortem...