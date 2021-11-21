Taxi driver in Liverpool terror attack ‘overwhelmed with generosity’
You may also like
Following a proactive vehicle stop on Tuesday, 16 November, officers have seized what is believed to be 48 0.5 kilograms of heroin that were concealed in a cement block
A 32-year-old man from east London was arrested at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He was taken into police...
Two charged with murder of Dean Evans in Basingstoke
Detectives have charged two men with the murder of 31 year old Dean Evans. Liam Darvill, 20, of Beaconsfield Road, Basingstoke and Thomas David Harris, 22, of...
Southampton Acid Mum Blinded after Attack
TWO brothers were being hunted by cops yesterday suspected of throwing acid in the face of a mum of six. Billy, 22, and Geoffrey Midmore, 26, are on the...
Police in Brighton are searching for two missing 12-year-old girls who are believed to be together . Sofia Salvato and Emmie Hunt left and right in photo) have...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a crash involving three vehicles on Town Road in Cliffe Woods, near Rochester
Two fire engines were in attendance, and crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to remove one of the car doors and free a woman from the vehicle. South East...
Copper piping and tools stolen
Information is being sought after boxes of copper piping and tools were stolen in Herne Bay. It was reported to Kent Police that a burglary had taken place in...
M275 Portsmouth link road closed following Bus fire
A major link road from the M275 in Portsmouth to the M27 Junction 12 westbound has been closed following a bus fire. Fire crews from Hampshir fire and rescued...
A suspected robber has been charged with two offences in Medway
A suspected robber has been charged with two offences in Medway. Kent Police was called on 15 July 2020 after a man reported being approached by a person...
Manhunt launched for Northolt hit and run driver Leon Gregory
Detectives are appealing for help to trace a man they wish to speak with following a serious collision in Northolt. Detectives would like to speak with 41-year...
Firearm recovered following incident in Huyton
Police have a recovered a firearm following an incident in Huyton yesterday evening (Tuesday 18 May). At around 9.30pm we received a report that a shot was...
A shoplifter has been banned from four supermarkets in Whitstable and Herne Bay after he was jailed for theft
Gareth Owen, 39, is prohibited from entering the shops by a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) granted at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Monday 25 October...
Five people jailed for life for the murder of Reece Cox
Five people have today been jailed for life after being found guilty of killing a young man in Sedgley last summer Shane Jones, 26, Wayne Burke, 23, Shaquel...
Nationwide Manhunt Launched after Horrific Acid attack
A suspect with face tattoos is being hunted by police after two Asian cousins were sprayed with an acid-like liquid as they were celebrating a 21st birthday...
Can you help find Brian Collins from Andover?
Brian is 34-years-old and went missing last night (Friday 7 February) after he was involved in a road traffic collision on the A303 near Barton Stacey...
Police have arrested two men on suspicion of conspiracy to murder following two incidents where gun shots were fired at homes in Southampton
Police have arrested two men on suspicion of conspiracy to murder following two incidents where gunshots were fired at homes on Carnation Road. The first...
Rider killed in fatal A30 Collison
An investigation has been launched following a fatal collision on the A30 at Hartley Wintney, which led to the road being closed in both directions earlier...
Thirteen detained for illegal entry after Panic Phone Calls Made to Police on M25
Thirteen people found inside a freezer lorry stopped by Police are said to be in good health. The group have all been detained for illegal entry into the U.K...
Further arrest over Newham teen murder
Detectives investigating the murder of 16-year-old Shanur Ahmed in Newham have made further arrests. The two men, both aged 18 – were arrested on suspicion of...
Members of the public are being asked to help find a man reported missing from Ramsgate
Kenneth Nash was last seen at around 6.30am on Sunday 24 October heading from the direction of Westwood Cross Shopping Centre and into a recreation ground...
A Cleckheaton man has been jailed for 30 years after using his car to deliberately run down six colleagues following an argument at a Christmas party
Andrew Wrigglesworth (50) of Shirley Avenue, Birstall was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court after previously being found guilty of six counts of attempted...
No Opening Night Nerves For The Wizards
Weymouth 13 Isle of Wight 22 The Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Wizards started their historic first season in the Southern Development League (SDL) with an away...
Woman has died following a collision with a marked police vehicle in Bromley
A woman has died following a collision with a marked police vehicle in Bromley. At approximately 5.20pm on Thursday, 1 August a marked police vehicle was in...
Firefighters from Esher and Epsom have been called to a road traffic collision on Love Lace Road in Long Ditton near Surbiton. Officers from Surrey Roads...
Can you help Find wedding witnesses from 17 Years ago on the Isle of Wight ..?
Pam Bill married on the Isle of Wight 17 years ago. They needed two witnesses and asked this lovely young couple (Pictured) to witness the marriage, on the...