Detectives investigating the disappearance of missing women Ilona Golabek have launched a murder inquiry

November 21, 2021
Detectives had previously appealed for sightings of Ms Golabek aged 27 however she has not been seen since 9 November.
A body has not yet been found.
Police believe Ms Golabek was in the Wide Bargate / Red Lion Street area of Boston at around 23.55 GMT pm on November 9 and later in Strait Bargate, heading towards the Cattle Market, at 12.13am into the 10 November.
Ms Golabek was wearing three quarter length black leggings and an oversized hooded sweatshirt with a yellow triangle pattern across the chest.
Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, at Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing to the people who were out in Boston around midnight on the 9 / 10 November.
“If you think you saw Ilona, or you have captured her on your dash cam, we are urging you to report information via our dedicated public portal, or call us on 101. It’s vital that we have every piece of information available that could assist the investigation.”
Two men, aged 32 and 40, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.
Anybody with information can report it via the dedicated public portal http://ow.ly/s9qF50GSBp2, call 101 quoting incident 200 of November 11 alternatively email force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting 200 of November 11 in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
