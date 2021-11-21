Detectives investigating the disappearance of missing women Ilona Golabek have launched a murder inquiry
A body has not yet been found.
Ms Golabek was wearing three quarter length black leggings and an oversized hooded sweatshirt with a yellow triangle pattern across the chest.
Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, at Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing to the people who were out in Boston around midnight on the 9 / 10 November.
Anybody with information can report it via the dedicated public portal, call 101 quoting incident 200 of November 11 alternatively email force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting 200 of November 11 in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.