November 21, 2021
1 Min Read
Police are concerned for missing Makadee, who was last seen at her home in Brighton on Thursday (November 18).
Makadee, 17, has links to Crawley and Croydon, as well as Brighton and Hove.
She is described as white, 5’6” tall, of slim build with long dark hair and has a tattoo on her left wrist.
Anybody who sees Makadee or has any information which could lead to her whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101, quoting serial 1132 of 20/11.
 
 
 
