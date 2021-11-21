Makadee, 17, has links to Crawley and Croydon, as well as Brighton and Hove
Elderly pedestrian seriously hurt in Ashford collision
Officers investigating a serious collision in Ashford are appealing for witnesses including those with dashcam footage to come forward. An 82-year-old...
Detectives are asking for witnesses and anyone with information to make contact as they investigate a possible abduction in Haringey
Officers were called at 6.40pm on Saturday, 18 September by a concerned member of the public who reported that they had seen a young girl in a car in...
Three men and a woman have been sentenced to a total of 25-and-a-half years in jail for their role in the false imprisonment of a man from Acton and the blackmail of his family
Simon Batson, 39 of Burlington Gardens, Ealing was sentenced to six years and nine months after pleading guilty to two counts of blackmail. Michael King, 60 ...
Driver freed by Firefighters from overturned vehicle on Clarence Esplanade Southsea Seafront
A driver had to be freed from their car after it overturned on Friday afternoon in Southsea. Firefighters from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue and...
Emergency services find man dead in Wooded area near Maidstone
A man has been found dead in a woodland in Maidstone we sadly report this evening. A close friend of man revealed that he was found by after the alarm was...
Firefighters rescued two people as Police launch probe into Islington flast fire
Firefighters rescued two people following a fire at a block of maisonettes on Hanley Road in Islington yesterday afternoon. Part of a split level maisonette on...
Vehicle leaves M3 Motorway in Basingstoke
One lane of the M3 Motorway Southbound has been closed between Junction Five (A287) Hook and Junction Six (A339) Basingstoke due to a vehicle leaving the...
The 54-year-old was last seen at Basingstoke train station shortly before 6pm on Thursday 31 May. We are concerned for his welfare and are asking members of...
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a warehouse on Morson Road in Enfield
A number of vehicles and two shipping containers were alight. There were no reports of any injuries. Station Commander Dave Bracewell, who was at the...
Watch this Selfless act of bravery by railway workers last Night
Selfless act of bravery by railway workers saving a dillusional drunk who was trespassing on live open tracks at London Bridge Railway last night. This was the...
Detectives investigating the murder of Flamur Beqiri, who was fatally shot in Battersea on Christmas Eve 2019, have charged a second man in connection with the case
Clifford Rollex, 30 of Percival Street, Islington, was arrested on Wednesday, 28 October and charged this morning, Thursday, 29 October, with perverting the...
Computer hacker who Ddos attack company is jailed
An IT specialist who accessed the computer system of a company he had been previously dismissed from and caused an outage has been jailed. Vladimir Yanpolsky...
Concerns for the Welfare of Chris Knowles from Gosport
Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Chris Knowles who is missing from the Stoke Road area of Gosport, Hampshire. Chris was...
Updated:Fire crews have been called to a fire in high rise on the 21st floor in London
Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters have been called to reports of a fire at a building on St Gabriel Walk in #ElephantandCastle. It is understood...
A woman has been arrested in #Handsworth as part of an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU.
The 38-year-old was arrested this morning (Tuesday 24 November) under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2006 (commission, preparation and instigation of acts...
A man in his 50’s has been flown to hospital after he fell off a roof. He suffered serious chest and arm injuries in the fall, in North End Avenue...
Police hunt for Andover Flasher
Police Officers in Andover are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman. The incident took place around 2.50pm on Wednesday...
Two people have died after a house fire in Dover
Two people have died after a house fire at Primrose Hill that started around 10:30pm on Thursday night. A man died at the scene and a woman died after...
Police Appeal following fatal collision on the M27 Motorway
Police are investigating a fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian on the M27 that happened last night (Saturday 7 October). A pedestrian was involved...
Police appeal after John Hayes who Suffers from Dementia Goes Missing
Police are appealing for information to help find a man missing from Southampton. John Haynes, 73, was last seen at 9.20am today in Brookvale Road, Highfield...
Officers investigating an assault near to Rother Valley Park have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify.
On 16 November at around 6:30am it is reported that a woman was walking her dogs on a footpath that runs adjacent to the park in the Sothall area when a man...
Merseyside Police issued a £10,000 fine and closed down an organised music event in Anfield last night
At around 8.40pm, a report was received of a gathering of around 250 people at the Isla Gladstone Conservatory in Stanley Park. Officers attended and closed...
Police in Exeter have charged a man with murder in connection with the disappearance of 32-year-old Lorraine Cox
A man has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of 32-year-old Lorraine Cox. Christopher Mayer, aged 22 and of no fixed abode in...
Police Charge Man with Murder After Finchampstead Fatal Stabbing
A man has been charged with murder following a Thames Valley Police investigation. Anthony Wheaton, aged 24, of Dart Close, Finchampstead, has been charged...