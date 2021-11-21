BREAKING KENT MAIDSTONE MISSING

Members of the public are being urged to help our officers locate a teenager missing from the Fant area of #Maidstone

November 21, 2021
1 Min Read
 
Louie Johnson is 17 years old and was reported missing at around 12.30pm yesterday (Saturday 20 November).
Louie is around five feet and seven inches tall, of medium build and was last seen wearing a black shiny hooded jacket, along with a grey hooded top and grey jogging bottoms. He was also wearing black and grey Nike trainers.
Anyone who has seen Louie or has any information about his likely whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting reference 20-0598.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp