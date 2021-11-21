An illegal immigrant who has only been in the country for 3 weeks, living in a hotel at the taxpayers expense used a phone provided by the Home Office to communicate with what he believed to be two young girls aged 13 and 14 years old

Mohammed Ali, 21 from Syria. An illegal immigrant who had been in the country for 3 weeks, living in a hotel at the taxpayer’s expense used a phone provided by the Home Office to communicate with what he believed to be two young girls aged 13 and 14. They were decoys by a paedophile sting group.

He was communicating sexually to both girls and tried to meet the 14-year-old girl on 3 occasions for sex in the park when it went dark.

Mohammed sent explicit videos and asked the children for indecent images, he told her not to be shy, be brave and he will do everything sexually as it’s her first time, and for her not to tell her mother.

Mohammad turned up to meet the child yesterday, he chose an area in Leeds.

He was arrested on the scene by West Yorkshire Police