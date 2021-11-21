Detectives have arrested a man as part of their investigation into an assault following the Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town football match on Friday, 19 November

The 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Sunday, 21 November and remains in custody.

Enquiries into the circumstances by officers from the Central West Command Unit remain ongoing.

At around 9.50pm on Friday, 19 November, officers on duty following the Championship match between QPR and Luton Town came across a man suffering a serious head injury in Uxbridge Road, near the junction with Devonport Road, W12.

The 52-year-old man, who is from the Luton area, was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service. He remains in a life-threatening condition and his family has been informed.

Detectives from the Met’s Central West BCU continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed disorder after the match or who saw the incident which caused the man’s injury. Anyone with mobile phone footage that may be relevant is also urged to contact police.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote CAD7888/19Nov. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.